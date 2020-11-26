Kim Jong-un: The Supreme Leader of North Korea journey of life !

Kim Jong-un or Kim Jong Un is a North Korean politician serving as Supreme Leader of North Korea since 2011 and the leader of the worker’s party of Korea since 2012. He is the 2nd among his siblings. His father Kim Jong-il North Korea’s second Supreme Leader from 1994 to 2011, and mother Ko Young-hui from 1954 -2004. His grandfather Kim ll-Sung was the founder and first supreme leader of North Korea from 1948 to 1994.

Kim Jong-un Early Life –

According to North Korean authorities and state-run media, Kim’s was born on 8 January 1982. South Korean intelligence officials say that the actual date is a year later. For the symbolic reason, his birthday was changed to 1982 to mark 70 years after the birth of his grandfather and 40 years after the official birth of his father. In the US Treasury Department, his birthday is recorded as 8 January 1984.

As per reports, Kim went to the private International School of Beme, in Gumligen in Switzerland from 1993 to 1998. He was a good as a well as the shy student who mixed with his classmate well. He was a basketball fan. Even his elder brother studied in the same school. From 1998 until 2000 he went to the Liebefeld Steinhölzli the state school in Koniz near Bern. He studied there as the son of an employee of the North Korean embassy in Bern. His grades and attendance rating were poor. Ri Chol the ambassador of North Korea in Switzerland was very close to him and acted as a mentor.

Kim Jong-un Career Life –

Kim’s half elder brother was the 1st choice for succession but reportedly fell out of favor after 2001. As the elder brother was caught attempting to enter Japan on a fake passport. He wanted to visit Tokyo Disneyland. Later he was killed in 2017 by suspected North Korean agents in Malaysia. Kim’s father always wanted Kim to be his successor. The South Korean news agency on 15 January 2009 reported that Kim Jong-il had appointed Kim Jong-un to be his successor.

In March 2009 it was reported that Kim was on the ballot for the 2009 elections to the Supreme People’s Assembly. But his name did not appear on the list of lawmakers. In National Defence Commission he was elevated to a middle-level position. He was made daejang on 27 September 2010. Finally, in 2011 he took over his father.

The post Kim Jong-un: The Supreme Leader of North Korea journey of life ! by Ben Rick appeared first on The TeCake.