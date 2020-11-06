Kill Bill Vol 3, When we will get it? What’s going to be happen in Vol 3?

Kill Bill vol 1 (2003) and its continuation Kill Bill vol 2 (2004) is perhaps one of the most thrilling works of great filmography by great Quentin Tarantino, but Kill Bill vol 2 is the only sequel Tarantino has ever made which is probably the reason people suspecting whether we’ll ever get Kill Bill vol 3.

Tarantino has long claimed that he will retire after his 10th feature and his last movie “Once upon a time in Hollywood” was his ninth. that doesn’t mean Kill Bill vol 3 is not possible, and in fact, the director has mentioned that there’s reason to be optimistic.

In an interview with Sirius XM’s Radio Andy in December 2019, Tarantino was asked about happening of Kill Bill vol 3 and the director replied quite optimistically saying “Well, I just so happen to have [had] dinner with Uma Thurman last night,” he said. “[And] I do have an idea what I would do with it. That was the whole thing, was conquering that concept of… what’s happened to the Bride? And what would I want to do, because I wouldn’t want to come up with some cockamamie adventure? She doesn’t deserve that… But now I have an idea that could actually be interesting.” although he also added that he wouldn’t do it very soon he looks forward to it which is pretty good news for all the fans of “The BRIDE”.

After the two movies, you would be wondering that how could be Kill Bill vol 3 possible as Bill is dead and the bride had recovered her beloved long lost daughter. Well, we can’t get inside the head of great Tarantino’s head, but one of Kill Bill’s star and Tarantino had the same idea.

Would Kill Bill vol 3 revolve around a minor character from the first installment?

Vernita Green, second ex-member of Assassination squad played by Vivica A. Fox who put up a great fight in the kitchen of hers in front of the bride, The Bride,s revenge was witnessed by Vernita’s daughter, Nikki played by Ambrosia kelly to whom the bride delivers one hell of a dialogue “It was not my intention to do this in front of you. For that, I’m sorry. But you can take my word for it, your mother had it coming. When you grow up, if you still feel raw about it… I’ll be waiting.” So the third installment may revolve around Nikki seeking revenge.

