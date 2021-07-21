Khloe Kardashian talks about raising her biracial kid as a white mother!

Khloe Kardashian is a mother to a three year old biracial daughter- True, and she recently shared her views and opinions about being a white mother to a biracial kid.

In a recent interview with Leomie Anderson’s “Role Model” podcast, Khloe talked about mothering her daughter True, who she had with the professional basketball player Tristan Thompson. Khloe said, “I will be always learning and trying to do the best I can do as being her mom, but I’m obviously not a woman of color,” Kardashian said.

“I know some people get uncomfortable with talking to their kids about race or they think, ‘Oh we live in a bubble. We never have to address that my child is Black,’” Kardashian continued. “I mean, of course you do! You’re only setting them up I think for failure if you don’t talk about race and probably the things that they’re going to endure once they’re in, quote, the ‘real world.’”

According to Khloe, it critical to talk to kids about race and to do that. Giving an example of her late father- Robert Kardashian, Khloe stated the importance of introducing kids to the realities of life, something which her father did with her and her sisters.

Khloe said, “I do want her to be exposed to as much inclusion, but variety as possible. I don’t want her living in a bubble thinking, you know— because we do have this very privileged life and I want her to know all types of life and all types of living and be very aware of that.”

Other than Khloe, Kim and Kylie also share their kids with their respective black partners, to which Khloe said, “The beauty of having some of my sisters in the same situation is we get to have those conversations probably together.”

“I have to educate her as best as I can while still educating myself at the same time,” Khloe further said. “Of course we don’t want to overexpose our children or tell them things too young,” she noted, “and I don’t know when that time is, but I think I’ll learn it when I’m in it.”

“I think it’s our duty as parents to really expose them while they have the safety and security of their parents to, I think, communicate that with them and still guide them and help them instead of just like letting them out into the free world and now they’re like, Wait, this isn’t what—I didn’t hear about this, I had no idea this was what real life was,” said Khloe.

