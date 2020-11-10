Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back after a brief breakup!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their 1st child a baby girl in April 2018. In the past, Khole has opened about having a big family. She said he wants to have 5 -6 children but she is on birth control. During Khloe’s pregnancy, Tristan was caught cheating on her with several different women. After the cheating scandal, one of the sources close to them said they call their relationship as quit.

Brief relationship history about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson –

2016 –

Khloe and Tristan sparked romance rumors after they were spotted leaving L.A.’s Bootsy Bellows nightclub within minutes of each other.

They went together on a Mexico vacation.

At Flo Rida’s birthday party at LIV in Miami, they made their first appearance together as a couple.

They both appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

One month of December they spend their holiday together.

2017–

In January they were seen dancing together at a new year party.

Khole made her family meet with Tristan.

In April the news came that they had a desire to settle down by marrying.

The recent update about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson –

After months of speculations Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, have confirmed they are finally back together. They both were seen celebrating Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday. The couple has believed to rethink their on-off relationship in the early lockdown period. But sources close to Khole denied. However, the pics that were taken at the birthday clearly show that they both are finally back.

The pair’s PDA in an interview with a news channel said things have been going really well for them. They are happy being together. She is happy that he is around. They also shared that Tristan is has apologized to her and assured her that he is a changed man. Khole is hopeful about their future together and has seen a big change in him. Till now both Khole and Tristan have not publicly announced anything.

