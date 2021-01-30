Kenya Moore: The Real Housewives of Atlanta celebrity’s net worth

Kenya Moore is familiar to all the fans of the show “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” She has made a mark on the show since she became part of it. She is also an actress, model, producer, author, and entrepreneur. Kenya began her career at a very young age and has become popular over the years. Her other prominent works are Waiting To Exhale, Deliver Us From Eva, The Steve Harvey Show, and Girlfriends. Now that you know about her career and projects, you might be curious as to how much this celebrity earns. This article will tell you further about her childhood, personal life, and net worth. Here are some quick facts to go through before that.

Quick Facts About Kenya Moore

Renowned for her appearance in The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Born on: January 24, 1971

Age: 50 years

Profession: Actress, model, producer, author, television personality, entrepreneur

Married to: Marc Daly (sep:2019)

Kids: Brooklyn Doris Daly

Siblings: none

How did she become famous?

Kenya Moore was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Patricia Moore and Ronald Grant. However, her mother conceived her when she was very young. And so, she had a strained relationship with her mother. She was raised by her aunt because her mother abandoned her when she was just three days old. She had also had an abusive relationship with her high school boyfriend. Kenya attended Cass Technical High School and later pursued a degree in psychology from Wayne State University. Moreover, by age 15, she also began modeling and was the cover girl for Ebony Man magazine. She was also the winner of the Miss Michigan USA pageant and Miss USA.

Her debut on the big screen was through movies like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin, Sparks, Living Single, The Steve Harvey Show, and The Parent ‘Hood. Later, she has also appeared in several movies and music videos. She also owns her own production company Moore Vision Media. Some of the movies she has produced/directed are The Confidant, Trapped, Haitian Nights.

Personal Life

Kenya Moore married Marc Daly in June 2017. The couple has a daughter who is named after the location they both met. However, the couple separated in 2019 after Kenya found him cheating with his ex.

Net worth of Kenya Moore

Kenya has a net worth of $800,000. She has been present and active in the entertainment field for a long time now. However, there were also many financial issues she had to deal with. This was because she failed to pay rent and was evicted.

