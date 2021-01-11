Ken Osmond: What is his story to fame and net worth?

Ken Osmond well known for his role as Eddie Haskell in “Leave It to Beaver”. However, interestingly, after being part of the comedy show, he was unable to get more roles. And so, he went on to become a police officer before he returned once again to the acting career. This celebrity began acting at a very young age indeed. Interested to know more about him? Well, you have come to the right place. This article will give you an insight into the childhood, personal life, education, career and net worth of this celebrity. Before that, here are some quick facts about him.

Quick Facts About Ken Osmond

Renowned for his role as Eddie Haskell in Leave It to Beaver

Born on: June 7, 1943

Age: 76 at the time of death

Profession: Actor, a police officer

Married to: Sandra Purdy

Kids: Eric E. Osmond and Christian S. Osmond

Siblings: Dayton

How He Became Famous?

Ken Osmond was born in Glendale, California. His parents, especially his mother was the foremost reason for his interest in the entertainment industry. They are Pearl and Thurman Osmond. His father was a carpenter and propmaker, while his mother was a homemaker. His mother wanted her two sons to be actors and she did work towards building their career. After school, she would send them both for acting classes. Along with this, he also learned dance, drama, diction, dialects, martial arts and even horse riding. Ken began doing commercials when he was a baby.

However, his first roles were in shows like “Lassie”, “Fury”, and “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriett”. His big breakthrough was the character of Eddie Haskell. Along with this, he also played a part in the spin-offs and sequels of the show. However, after this, he wasn’t given many roles in other movies or shows apart from doing gues roles in a few of them. This led him to join the LA police department. He retired and returned once again as Eddie Haskell after this.

Personal Life

Ken Osmond was married to Sandra Purdy in 1969. The couple has two children Eric E. Osmond and Christian S. Osmond. Moreover, he has also co-written a book Eddie: The Life and Times of America’s Preeminent Bad Boy. He died on May 18, 2020, at his home after suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and peripheral artery disease.

Net worth of Ken Osmond

Ken has a net worth of an estimate of $1.5 million. This money comes from his roles in acting from a very young age. This was the estimated net worth at the time of his death

