Kelly Clarkson: How much is the American Idol winner worth in 2020?

Kelly Brianne Clarkson is a well known American singer-songwriter, actress, author, and television personality. Kelly Clarkson became a known personality after she won American Idol’s first season in 2002. She went ahead to seal a record with RCA Records.

Kelly Clarkson’s debut single, “A Moment Like This,” ranks at the first position in the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it went ahead to become the best-selling single of 2002. Her second studio album, Thankful (2003), also made it to the US Billboard 200.

Quick facts about Kelly Clarkson

Name: Kelly Brianne Clarkson

Birth Date: April 24, 1982

Age: 38 years old

Birth Place: Fort Worth, Texas, U.S.

Famous as: Singer-songwriter, actress, author, television personality

Years active: 2002–present

Spouse(s): Brandon Blackstock(m. 2013; sep. 2020)​

Children:2

Net worth: $45 million

Early life of Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Brianne Clarkson was born on April 24th of 1982, in Fort Worth, Texas. After her parents separated, Kelly lived with her mother. Kelly has raised a Southern Baptist; she was a member of the choir in middle school. In high school, she performed in many of the school’s musicals and talent shows. Kelly focused on her musical career and was quite keen to initiate it. After completing her high school graduation in 2000, she made recording a demo reel her priority.

What about her career?

Kelly Clarkson rose to fame as an “American Idol” winner in 2002. Post this; she was signed to RCA Records by Simon Fuller, the creator of the show. Kelly Clarkson’s debut single, “A Moment Like This,” made it to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, and it was the top-selling single in the US.

In 2003, Clarkson released her debut album, “Thankful.” His unique album called “Breakaway” was released in 2004 and was praised by the critics. Her album was entitled “My December,” and it was released in 2007. Clarkson’s album, “All I Ever Wanted,” reached the top spot on the Billboard Top 200. In 2013, Clarkson had released a holiday album entitled “Wrapped in Red,” which went platinum. She released the album “Meaning of Life” in 2017.

What about her personal life?

Kelly Clarkson married Brandon Blackstock in 2013. Brandon is the son of Narvel Blackstock, who was the former manager of Kelly Clarkson. Kelly and Brandon’s daughter was born on June 12, 2014. They welcomed a son on April 12, 2016.

The couple filed for divorce in June 2020. In November 2020, a judge granted Kelly primary custody of their two children.

What is her net worth?

According to a report, Kelly Clarkson has a net worth of $45 million. Clarkson is an American singer, songwriter, and reality TV star. She has released several successful albums that have topped the US Billboard Charts.

The post Kelly Clarkson: How much is the American Idol winner worth in 2020? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.