Keanu Reeves: What is his net worth in 2020?

Keanu Charles Reeves, is one of the most prolific actors of Hollywood since the past three decades. A Canadian actor, he made his Television debut with the feature film Youngblood (1986).

His role in the science fiction comedy Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989), as the rad dude Ted “Theodore” Logan was his first breakthrough role. After many more iconic roles, Reeves has established himself as the bonafide box-office star of Hollywood. Keanu Reeves is best known for his titular role in the action revenge film John Wick franchise.

Quick facts about Keanu Reeves

Name: Keanu Charles Reeves

Birth Date: September 2, 1964

Present age: 56 years old

Birth Place: Beirut, Lebanon

Nationality: Canadian

Famous as: Actor

Years active: 1984–present

Net worth: $360 million

Early life of Keanu Reeves

Keanu Charles Reeves was born on September 2, 1964 in Beirut, Lebanon to Patricia Taylor and Samuel Reeves. After his parents separated when he was 3 years old, his mother, Patricia raised him up in Hawaii, Australia, New York, and Canada. Keanu Reeves holds Canadian citizenship by naturalization. Reeves had dropped out of high school when he was 17.

What about his career?

While Keanu Reeves acting career spreads across a wide range of dynamic movies, here are the top 10 movies of his career according to public and critics ratings.

Constantine (2005)

River’s Edge (1986)

‘Point Break’ (1991)

‘A Scanner Darkly’ (2006)

‘My Own Private Idaho’ (1991)

‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ (1992)

‘The Matrix’ (1999)

‘Speed’ (1994)

‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ (1989) and ‘Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey’ (1991)

‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ (2017)

What about his personal life?

Keanu Reeves in relationship with Jennifer Syme in late 90s.On December 24, 1999, Syme, gave birth eight months into her pregnancy to Ava Archer Syme-Reeves, who was stillborn. They broke up few weeks after that. Syme was killed in a vehicle collision on April 2, 2001. Keanu Reeves is presently in a relationship with Alexandra Grant.

How much is the net worth of Keanu Reeves?

Keanu Reeves has an estimated net worth of $360 million. He is one of the most magnificent actors in Hollywood, known for his role as Neo in the action film trilogy The Matrix, Ted Logan in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, and Officer Jack Traven in Speed.

