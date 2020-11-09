Katy Perry: Who is Katy Perry dating? Check out her complete relationship timeline!

Katy Perry’s current relationship with Orlando Bloom is going much stronger than ever after the couple embraced parenthood recently. Katy Perry had met Bloom in January 2016 and after three years of dating, the pair finally got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

Speaking about her relationship with Bloom, Katy Perry had told Vogue India they’re on a “spiritual journey” that holds them together. She adds, “Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do.”

The couple had an on-off relationship before they got engaged in 2019. In her music video for “Never Worn White,” Perry revealed the news that she is pregnant with her first child with Orlando Bloom. Perry finally gave birth to their daughter, which they christened as Daisy Dove Bloom, on August 26, 2020.

But before Perry started dating her fiance, Bloom, she has dated some other men too. We have unraveled the complete relationship timeline of Katy Perry. Keep reading!

Katy Perry’s relationship timeline

1) Justin York

Katy Perry had dated the guitarist Justin York as a teenager.

2)Johnny Lewis

Katy Perry started Lewis began dating in 2005 after she ended her relationship with Mark Theissen. Her relationship with Lewis was quite short, but it is Lewis who is the inspiration behind Perry’s song, “The One That Got Away.”

3) Travie McCoy

McCoy and Katy Perry dated from 2007 till they ended things after dating for a year. Perry had sent him an email telling that she wanted to break up.

4) Russell Brand

The British actor and comedian Russell Brand and Perry married in October 2010 at a Hindu marriage in India. But after a relationship of 14 months they divorced.

5) Rob Ackroyd

Katy Perry and Rob Ackroyd got together in 2012. But their relationship was nothing official. Katy Perry has not labeled what she shared with Ackroyd.

6) John Mayer

Katy Perry and John Mayer’s is one of the most high profile relationships. They had an on and off relationship. Even after they broke up they still saw each other for some time before calling it quits.

Perry has also had a brief relationship with Robert Pattison, Diplo, Josh Groban, and Baptiste Giacobini. As of now, she shares a stable and wholesome relationship with Orlando Bloom.

