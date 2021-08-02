Kathy Griffin reveals she has Lung Cancer!

Kathy Griffin, famously known for her reality TV show “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List”, announced that she has Lung Cancer at the age of 60.

Griffin revealed that she has stage one lung cancer and stated that she’ll be undergoing surgery to remove half of her left lung. The comedian and actress posted the announcement on Instagram on Monday.

“I’ve got to tell you guys something,” Kathy began her post. “I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!”

The post further read, “The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”

Griffin said, “it’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine.”

Kathy has been through rough times lately. She lost her mom, whom she called her best friend in March 2020. Recently, she had to deal with backlash from her infamous shoot mocking former President Donald Trump in a controversial photo shoot, where she held a fake bloody head that resembled Trump.

The comedian ended her post stating, “Of course I am fully vaccinated for COVID. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious. Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It’ll save your life.”

As Griffin shared the news, her colleagues and fans poured well wishes and support in the comment section. TV host and producer Ross Matthews wrote, “Love you so much!!! I’m here if you need anything. Don’t hesitate.”

Comedian Nikki Glaser praised Griffin in her comment writing, “We love you Kathy! Thank you for being so honest and strong. You are an example to us all.” On the other hand, Andie MacDowell commented, “Wow So brave My heart is wide-open for you… Thank God you found it early and a safe recovery.”

Actress Amy Schumer also wrote, “Love you Kathy!!!! You got this!”

