Kate Middleton receives first dose of COVID vaccine, says “I’m hugely grateful”!

Kate Middleton received her first dose of COVID vaccine yesterday, which she shared via her Instagram. The update has also been posted by the YouTube channel of The Royal Family titled “The Royal Family Channel”.

On Saturday, the official Instagram of the Royal Couple Kate Middleton and Prince Williams named “Duke and Duchess of Cambridge” shared a photograph where Kate can be seen getting the shot on her shoulder. The caption of the post read, “Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum.”

Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum. I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing. pic.twitter.com/h427iT0n4x

“I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout- thank you for everything you are doing,” wrote Kate Middleton. Kate was dressed in a casual top and an pair of jeans to get the vaccination.

According to the description of the video shared by The Royal Family Channel, “Kate was photographed being injected by NHS staff at the Science Museum… The 39-year-old falls within the latest age group to be eligible for a jab.” It also stated, “The duchess is the latest member of the Royal Family to go public with their decision to have the vaccine, after the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William.”

However, the vaccine received by Kate Middleton have not been publicly revealed.

Prince William also received vaccine earlier this year at the science museum, which was also shared by the official Instagram account. Prince William had also battled with COVID last year.

Other than Prince William, the other members of The Royal Family including Prince Charles, his wife Camilla Parker and Queen Elizabeth have also received their shots. Prince Philip, who died recently at the age of 99, has also received the vaccine prior to his demise.

Prince Charles had also contracted the virus, but unlike his father, Prince William didn’t make it public in order to not alarm the public about him getting sick too. However, later it was revealed by a source to a news organization that Prince William was hit very hard by the virus. He was quarantined and looked after by the royal doctors in his country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, along with his family.

Queen Elizabeth had her second shot of vaccine in March, before making her first public appearance of the year.

