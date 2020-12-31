Kate McKinnon: How much is she worth in 2020?

Kathryn McKinnon Berthold, famously known as Kate McKinnon is an American actress, comedian, and writer. Till date, she has been nominated for eight Primetime Emmy Awards. For her character work and celebrity impressions on the sketch comedy series The Big Gay Sketch Show and Saturday Night Live, she has gained prominence.

Actress and comedian Kate McKinnon, has acted in several movies, like Balls Out, Ghostbusters, Office Christmas Party and Rough Night. Here’s what you need to know about her life and dynamic career.

Quick facts about Kate McKinnon

Name: Kathryn McKinnon Berthold

Birth Date: January 6, 1984

Age: 36 years old

Birth Place: Sea Cliff, New York, U.S.

Education: Columbia University (BA)

Famous as: Actress, comedian, writer

Years active: 2007–present

Net worth: $9 million

What about her early life?

Kate McKinnon was born on January 6, 1984 in Sea Cliff, New York, and grew up on Long Island. McKinnon developed a passion for music as a child, and hence played the piano, guitar and cello. From her early days, Kate was a film and theater buff. Kate McKinnon studied theater at Columbia University in New York City. She started her television career as part of the cast of the Logo network’s The Big Gay Sketch Show.

What about her professional career?

Kate McKinnon began her career in 2007, with Logo TV’s The Big Gay Sketch Show, as a main cast member for all three seasons. Kate is also a voice artist and has voiced the characters in series like The Venture Bros., Robotomy, and Ugly Americans.

Kate joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2012. She is a cast member and is well acclaimed for her impression of Hillary Rodham Clinton, and other celebrities like Justin Bieber, Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Romney.

What about her personal life?

Kate McKinnon is in a romantic relationship with her girlfriend Jackie Abbott. Jackie Abbott is a photographer and actress. When Kate won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Saturday Night Live, they embraced and announced their lesbian relationship.

How much is her net worth?

Kate McKinnon has a net worth estimated to be around $9 million. Kate McKinnon is a well known American actress, comedian, and writer. She is known for appearing on The Big Gay Sketch and Saturday Night Live.

The post Kate McKinnon: How much is she worth in 2020? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.