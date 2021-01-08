Kate Gosselin: How she rose to fame and her net worth

Kate Gosselin is famous for being the mother of 8 children. She has sextuplets and twins. The family also hosted a show called Jon and Kate Plus 8 which became popular. However, the show ended after the couple decided to get divorced. Further, the show was changed to Kate Plus 8. Along with this, she is also the author of the book I Just Want You To Know: Letters To My Kids on Love, Faith and Family and Eight Little Faces. To know further about this mother and her sextuplets, continue reading. Let’s take you through some facts prior to that.

Quick Facts About Kate Gosselin

Renowned for her reality show Jon and Kate Plus 8

Born on: March 28, 1975

Age: 45

Profession: television personality, author

Married to Jon (div 2009)

Kids: Cara Nicole and Madelyn Kate, Aaden Jonathan, Collin Thomas, Joel Kevin, Alexis Faith, Hannah Joy and Leah Hope

Siblings: Kendra, Christen, Clairissa and Kevin

How She Became Famous?

Kate Gosselin was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her parents are Charlene and Kenton Kreider. Her father worked as a pastor. She was one of the five children. Moreover, before being a television personality she worked as a labour and delivery nurse. She finished her nursing diploma from a medical centre in Pennsylvania. She met her ex-husband in their workplace. However, the couple made their first debut in television in the show Home Delivery on NBC. They also appeared in Discovery health soon after this. Further, the channel asked them to premiere on a show about themselves. However, the show ended after the couple divorced in 2009 and changed it to Kate Plus 8.

Personal Life

Kate got married to Jon in the year 1999 whom she met at her workplace. Later the couple had twins. Later, she became pregnant after fertility treatment and became the mother of sextuplets.

Net worth of Kate Gosselin

Kate Gosselin earns a net worth of $500 thousand. Her salary comes from her shows and her career as a writer.

