Kanye West un-follows Kardashian sisters on social media!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s separation has been the talk of the entertainment industry for a while now. Certainly, rumors of Kanye moving on and dating model Irina Shayk sparked the whole story again. But now, Kanye has taken another step to show that he is done with the Kardashians.

The 44 years old rapper Kanye West has stopped following the Kardashian sisters on social media. Recently, Kim’s sisters sent their good wishes to Kanye on his birthday via social media. Hence it raises the question whether Kanye unfollowed the Kardashian sisters before or after his birthday.

Most importantly, even though Kanye isn’t following Kim’s sisters anymore, Kim is the only one person who the rapper follows on Instagram, with whom he shares four kids.

On the other hand, with the rumors of Kanye and Irina being together making the news all the time, Kim is reportedly fine with it. According to Page Six, Kim Kardashian is fine with her estranged husband moving on and dating other people, and she just wants him to be happy. Also, Kim is now just focusing on her kids and doesn’t want Kanye to be distracted from their kids because of other person in his life.

An inside source reportedly said, “It doesn’t bother Kim that Kanye is dating. Her only concern is their kids. She wants Kanye to be present and spend as much time with them as possible. The kids love when Kanye is around.”

Besides, some of the reports say that Kim had already known about Kanye pursuing Irina Shayk for weeks.

On the relationship status of Kanye and Irina, the source commented, “He (Kanye) hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France. She (Irina) seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted.” The source continued, “They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides.”

Now, Kanye not following the Kardashians other than Kim on social media certainly makes a statement. Even if it has nothing to do with his new girlfriend Irina, it still shows Kanye has decided to move ahead in his life and leave the past behind.

