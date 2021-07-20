Kanye West hosts a listening party for his upcoming album “Donda!”

Kanye West is all set to release in new album “Donda,” for which, the rapper is hosting a listening party ahead if its release.

The news was announced by Kanye West’s team on Monday stating that the artist will present a listening event for his upcoming album Donda. The event is scheduled for Thursday (22 July) 8 pm at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Before this event, Kanye was rumored to have held a listening party in Las Vegas last weekend and played songs from his long-teased album Donda, which is titled after his late mother Donda West. Kanye’s mom Donda died in 2007 due to a cosmetic surgery. As per the reports, people’s phones were taken away before the event, still the clips and videos from the event started to make it to social media.

Live Nation Entertainment and G.O.O.D. Music’s Pusha T also made official announcement about the event. Live Nation posted on its social media accounts, “JUST ANNOUNCED: @KanyeWest Presents A Donda Listening Event at @mercedesbenzstadium in Atlanta, GA this Thursday, July 22 at 8pm.”

As per the Live Nation’s Instagram post, people can buy tickets to the event by the link provided in the bio of its official account. Tickets went on sale to the general public on Ticketmaster at 5 p.m. ET ranging from $20 to $50 options.

Donda is going to be Kanye’s 10th studio album after his 2019 album “Jesus Is King.”

Additionally, Kanye recently released the album cover for Donda on 19th July. The cover is based on the designed by French-born artist Louise Bourgeois, who also lost her mother at a young age like Kanye.

With the new updates being shared by Kaye and his team regarding the upcoming album, we still don’t have an exact release date of the album. The Donda release date is going to be in July only (as told by Kanye earlier in an interview), however, we still need to hear the official date.

Fans speculate to see Kanye’s collaborations with Tyler, The Creator, Ty Dolla $ign, Pusha T Post Malone, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Future, Baby Keem and Lil Baby in the upcoming album.

The post Kanye West hosts a listening party for his upcoming album “Donda!” by Mike Butcher appeared first on The TeCake.