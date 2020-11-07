Kang Ha neul: Why Kang Ha neul known as sky?

Kang Ha neul was born on February 21, 1990. He is a South Korean actor. He’s best known for his roles in television dramas The Heirs (2013), Angel Eyes (2014), Misaeng: Incomplete Life (2014), Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016), and When the Camellia Blooms (2019); and therefore the films Mourning Grave (2014), Twenty (2015), Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet (2016), New Trial (2017), and Midnight Runners (2017).

Kang may be a recipient of the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards Best Actor award. In 2020, he ranked 23rd in Forbes Korea’s 40 most powerful celebrities in Korea.

Career:

Kang began his career in musical theatre, notably in Thrill Me (2010), Prince Puzzle (2011), Black Mary Poppins (2012), and Assassins (2012). He later shifted to the screen, starring in the television dramas To the gorgeous You (2012), The Heirs (2013), and Misaeng: Incomplete Life (2014).

2015 was a busy year for Kang as he appeared in three films; musical film C’est si Bon, period film Empire of Lust, and coming-of-age film Twenty, that he managed to clinch several Best New Actor awards and nominations.

How is the Personal Life of Kang?

Kang began his mandatory military service on 9/11 , 2017 at Nonsan Korean Army Training Center. The completion ceremony happened on United Nations Day wherein Kang was recognized for his exemplary performance during military training . On Washington’s Birthday , 2019, Kang was appointed as honorary ambassador of the Military Manpower Administration (MMA). The ceremony happened at the Air Force Hall in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul. As an honorary ambassador, Kang participated in events organized by the MMA until December 2019. Kang was discharged on May 23, 2019

In November 6, 2019, SEM Company, his agency since 2010, announced that Kang would be under contract until the TV series When the Camellia Blooms concluded. then , he joined his former manager within the newly established entertainment agency, TH Company.

Why is Kang Ha Neul called sky?:

Unlike most Korean given names, which are composed of two single-syllable Sino-Korean morphemes each written with one hanja, Ha neul is an indigenous Korean name: one two-syllable word sense “sky”. As a name, it’s going to loosely be interpreted as an exhortation to “spread your dreams high just like the sky”.

