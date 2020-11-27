Kandi Burruss: What is the net worth of RHOA’s star?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is also a singer, songwriter, businesswoman and record producer. She has been part of the show The Real Housewives of Atlanta since its second season. She has also established her career as a singer. Kandi started very young and is a self-made woman in the field of business, music and television. She also had a small breakthrough in her career when she became part of the Xscape. Her whole career was earned through her hard work and effort. And all this, she began at the age of 15. Read to find out more about her childhood, personal life, career and net worth.

Childhood and early life

Kandi Burruss was born on May 17, 1976, on East Point, Georgia, US. Her father was a Reverand named Titus Burruss Jr. and her mother Joyce Jones. She had to deal with the tragic incident of her brother’s death during a car crash. Kandi completed her education in her hometown. She graduated from Tri-Cities Highschool in Georgia. Kandi made her first appearance in Teen Summit when she was 15.

Personal life and career

Her major breakthrough was when she established Xspace with three of her friends Tamika and LaTocha Scott and Tameka. Their first debut was Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha. The song went to the top charts. She also established a successful career as a songwriter. She wrote songs like No Scrubs, Bug a Boo, Bills, Bills, Bills and The Writings on the Wall. Kandi Burruss has written songs for some of the famous singers like Whitney Houston, Alicia Key and Mariah Carey. She later went on to star in The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kandi has also appeared in other shows and sitcoms like Are We There Yet, VH1’s Single Ladies.

Kandi Burruss was in a relationship with Russell Spencer and Ashley Jewell but later broke it off with the former and the latter was killed in a fight. However, she got hitched to Todd Tucker in 2014. She has a daughter with Russell named Riley Burruss. She also has two kids with her husband named Ace and a daughter named Blaze through a surrogate.

How much is the net worth of Kandi Burruss?

Kandi Burruss has a net worth of $30 million. She has earned all this with her hard work and also has new business ventures and goals.

