Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook end their marriage of three years!

The “The Big Bang Theory” actress Kaley Cuoco, and the professional Equestrain Karl Cook, who is the he son of entrepreneur Scott Cook, have decided to end their relationship after three years of their marriage.

Cook and Cuoco have announced their separation in a joint statement, which they gave to the media outlet PEOPLE on Friday. The joint statement said, “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.”

Kaley and Cuoco further stated that even though they wanted to keep this news away from everyone, the could not hide it as the two have always been so open about their relationship giving people insights of their personal lives. Therefore, they wanted to be truthful to the people.

The former couple said, “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

Kaley and Karl stated that the two adults mutually decided to end their marriage. They also mentioned that the both of them love and respect each other, and that there is no bad blood between them. They told PEOPLE, “We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another.”

As they wanted to keep this news private, Karl and Kaley have decided that they will not be sharing any more personal information regarding their divorce. Also, they have requested people to understand and respect their decision of keeping things to themselves.

“(We) request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further,” said the Karl and Kaley in the joint statement.

This was Kaley’s second marriage. Before Karl, Kaley was married to the professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting. Married in 2013, the two of them called it quits in 2015.

In fact, according to the reports by PEOPLE, Kaley has already filed for divorce. The 35-years-old “The Flight Attendant” star has reportedly filed the divorce in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, the very same day that the couple announced their split.

If we look at their relationship timeline, Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco began dating in 2016. The next year, Karl Cook finally asked Kaley to be his wife on her 302nd birthday on 30th November, 2017. Subsequently, the pair got married on 30th June 2018. Sharing the video of proposal, in which Kaley can be seen crying uncontrollably, Cook had shared a sweet message for his then to-be-wife.

“Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for Kaley as well… of she said yes!,” wrote Cook back at the time of their engagement.

Moreover, a few months back,the couple had celebrated their third wedding anniversary, on 30th June 2021. Kaley had taken it to her Insagram to wish her partner in life with a sweet picture of the two of them. Cuoco captioned the picture, “NY, June 30th, 2016 is the year we met. 2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed… lol I love you oh so much you have no idea… Happy Anniversary!!!”

On the other hand, Cook also replied to his wife’s question while wishing her on his Instagram. The Equestrian played shared a goofy picture of Kaley and wrote, “I agree Kaley… I am just as amazed it’s been three years, feel like just a flash. I love you so much and I can’t wait for a million more years!!”

Initially, Cook and Cuoco were rumored to be a thing back in 2016 when the ‘Flight Attendant’ actress shared cozy and romantic pictures of the two of them together. After a few months, Kaley herself confirmed dating Cook for the last six months and made their relationship official.

As the media have noted throughout the period of their relationship, Kaley and Karl had been head over heels for each other. Ever since their relationship became public and they had nothing to hide, the couple became very open about their connection with the world. The two stars often shared each other’s pictures and appreciated one another’s work with sweet messaged.

Just like Karl, Kaley is also very fond of horses, and it was their mutual love for horses that brought the couple together. Back in 2016, gushing about her new boyfriend Cook, Kaley had told, “I finally found my horse guy. It was very meant to be… He’s an amazing rider, amazing equestrian and a great human. We shared our passion for horses and dogs. It’s been lovely, I’m so happy.”

On the other hand, Cook was not any less of a fan of her queen. He was not only a great partner to Kaley, but was also her best friend and support system. Karl helped Kaley at the time when she was very low as she was struggling and dealing with her breakup with her ex-husband Ryan.

Back then, the articles and news reports were fully fond of Kaley and Karl’s relationship. After her split from Ryan, Kaley was quite miserable, but ever since Karl entered her life, she became a better person. The two had been happy with each other and supported each other in their respective professions.

Although the former couple has already stated a reason for their breakup, some people are still speculating that this has something to do with Pete Davidson.

Apparently, people believe that there is something fishy between Pete and Kaley, who are nowadays filming for their upcoming rom-com film “Meet-Cute.” Recently, pictured of Pete and Kaley hugging each other and looking into each other’s eyes had gone viral. Besides, the timing of the release of those pictures said a lot.

Those photographs of Davidson and Cuoco were captured the same day when Pete and Phoebe Dynevor, famously known for Bridgerton, announced their split. In fact, the two had also cited work and busy schedules to be the reason behind their decision. Although there is no official confirmation yet, but people are already shipping the two.

Cuoco and Cook’s fans, on the other hand, seemed to be sad and disappointed with the news. People are also having a hard time to digest this separation of Karl and Kaley. There are some people out their who are unhappy but in support of the former couple’s decision, while some are throwing shade at Cuoco alleging her involvement with Pete. Other than that, some are also calling the actress out for ending her second marriage, making it about the number of her husbands.

Fortunately, my are still in support of Kaley and they have jumped in to defend the actress.

A fan took it to Twitter to share their disappointment, “Finding out Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are getting a divorce has honestly destroyed by day.”

While another post read, “I can’t believe Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook split up. I know there is so much more important stuff going on, but what the heck!”

While, some are hating on Kaley, her supporters and fans are raising their voice to shut the haters. Supporting Kaley, a fan wrote, “Why are people so mad that Kaley Cuoco is getting a second divorce? Like it doesn’t effect any of your lives so what’s the big deal?”

The post Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook end their marriage of three years! by Mike Butcher appeared first on The TeCake.