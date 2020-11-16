Kakegurui season 3: Is the show renewed for a third season?

Kakegurui is one of the most popular manga. An anime based on this manga was also released in 2017. The anime had a wide viewership and now the fans are eagerly waiting for Kakegurui season 3 to hit the screens. The series has produced by MAPPA studio and it is up to them to decide the renewal of the series. The first season premiered on January 14, 2018. The series has also streamed on Netflix Originals for show lovers. The series has received many positive responses for the first two seasons. However, nothing has been confirmed for a third. Unfortunately even Netflix doesn’t have a talk on this topic. It is up to the production studio to decide whether or not to continue.

However, fans can expect to hear updates soon. If the show is returning, we can expect it to air at the end of 2021. Considering the current pandemic situations, this may affect production.

The storyline of Kakegurui

The story takes place in Hyakkaou Private Academy. This is an institution for the privileged and was established a long time ago. Unlike the normal academy’s, gambling decides how students are ranked in here. They have to give in their fortune to the student council. Those who give the most are accepted widely by everyone. The students who win high stakes in gambling are considered to be popular and dominant. The one who loses are inferior to them and remain in debt forever. However, the story revolves around the life of the protagonist Yumeko Jabami in this academy. She is beautiful but is also a gambling addict. However, the series is slightly different from the manga and anime.

Other updates on Kakegurui season 3

Kakegurui season 3 has not received any green signal as of now. The fans are eagerly waiting for the studio to start production for the third season. However, we know the show is not cancelled and can expect a season very soon. There is enough source material for one more season and a loyal fanbase along with that.

The main cast of Kakegurui includes Minami Hamabe as Yumeko, Mahiro Takasugi as Ryota Suzui, Aoi Morikawa as Mary Saotome. And also Taishi Nakagawe as Kaeda Manyuda, Yuma Yamoto as Jun, Natsume Mito along with the others. However, the new season will be worth the wait.

