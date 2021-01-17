Kaitlyn Bristowe: Personal life, childhood, career and net worth

Kaitlyn Bristowe is well known for being the contestant of the series The Bachelor and lead of The Bachelorette. She was also part of the show Dancing with the Stars and also the winner of the competition in 2020. She has been recognised by many for his roles especially the fans of the show. Along with this, she is also a podcast host and spin class instructor. Kaitlyn also has her own podcast which is also a source of her income. Moreover, she also has her own line of accessories called Dew Edit. A celebrity with so many ventures, you must be curious regarding her net worth. You have come to the right place. This article covers details about her childhood, personal life, career and net worth.

Quick Facts About Kaitlyn Bristowe

Renowned for her appearance in The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars.

Born on: 19 June 1985

Age: 35 years

Profession: Television personality, podcast host, spin class instructor

Partner: Jason Tartick

Kids: none

Siblings: not known

How She Became Famous?

Kaitlyn Bristowe was born in Leduc, Alberta, Canada. Since she is very private about her family, there is not much information regarding her parents. However, her mother was a ballerina and this has had an influence on her too. As she grew up, she received a scholarship for dance and shifted to Vancouver, British Columbia. She began her career as a spin class instructor here. However, she got into The Bachelor and became third. After this, she became part of The Bachelorette which gained her a lot of attention. In the 29th season of the show Dancing with the Stars, Kaitlyn became a participant along with her partner Artem Chigvintsev. They also became the winner last year in the show. Apart from this, she also hosted the show Home For the Holidays, Live on Broadway. Her other ventures are her own podcast Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe and her accessory line Dew Edit.

Personal Life

Kaitlyn Bristowe dated her co-star Shawn Booth but the couple broke up in 2018. However, after this, she began dating Jason Tartick from The Bachelorette. The couple lives together in Nashville along with their two golden retrievers.

Net worth of Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn has a net worth of $3.5 million. She makes money from her appearances inThe Bachelor and other shows. Moreover, she is also an influencer and this also earns her quite a lot of money.

