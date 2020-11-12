K-Pop Girl Groups: Which are the top 8 most popular K-Pop Girl Groups in 2020?

If you are a fan of K-Pop, you might be divided amongst the many Korean girl groups now, sponsored by Kpop agencies, like YG, JYP and S.M. Here are the top 8 K-Pop girl groups in 2020, accordingly ranked to their worldwide appeal.

1) BLACKPINK.

Blackpink is formed by YG Entertainment, and it consists of members namely, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. They made their debut in August 2016 with their single album Square One, which featured numbers like “Whistle” and “Boombayah”. Blackpink is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100.

2) Red Velvet

Red Velvet has been formed and managed by SM Entertainment. The four-member group consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Joy, with Yeri joining the group later on and they made their debut on August 1, 2014 with the digital single “Happiness”.

3) Everglow.

Everglow is a South Korean girl group which is managed by Yuehua Entertainment. It consists of six members: E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha, and Yiren. They had debuted on March 18, 2019, with their album Arrival of Everglow.

4) GFriend.

GFriend is a group formed by Source Music in 2015. Consisting of six members, it includes Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, and Umji. They made their debut with the EP Season of Glass on January 15, 2015.

5)Mamamoo.

Mamamoo was formed by RBW in 2014. The group made debut on June 18, 2014, with the single “Mr. Ambiguous”. Members are Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, Hwasa.

6) EXID.

EXID was formed in 2012 and the group consists of five members: Solji, LE, Hani, Hyelin and Jeonghwa. They made their debut in February 2012, with the single “Whoz That Girl”.

7) Oh! GG.

Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG is the second sub-unit of South Korean girl group Girls’ Generation. It was put together by SM Entertainment in 2018. The Members are Taeyeon, Sunny, Hyoyeon, Yuri and Yoona.

8) Itzy

Itzy is a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment. The members are namely, Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. They made their debut on February 12, 2019, with their single album, It’z Different.

As the popularity of K-Pop is on a constant rise since the past few years, the Korean girl groups are rising in popularity each day. This 8 groups are considered to be the most popular K-Pop girl groups in the present year, 2020.

The post K-Pop Girl Groups: Which are the top 8 most popular K-Pop Girl Groups in 2020? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.