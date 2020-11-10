K.G.F: Chapter 2 is expected to premiere this January, watch the trailer here!

K.G.F: Chapter 2 is an upcoming Indian Kannada-language period action film. The movie is directed and written by Prashanth Neel. The movie was scheduled to release in October, but it is now expected to drop on January 14, next year on the occasion of Makarsankranti.

This movie will have strong action sequences, vibrant acting, and a tasteful sense of music. It is a sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1. Apart from the Kannada language, the sequel will also be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

What can we expect from K.G.F: Chapter 2?

The cast of the coming movie will include:

Yash as Raja Krishnappa Bairya/Rocky Bhai.

Sanjay Dutt as Adheera.

Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai.

Balakrishna as Inayaat Khaleel, Dubai based Don.

Anant Nag as Anand Ingalagi.

Malavika Avinash as Deepa Hegde, the chief editor of 24/News.

Achyuth Kumar as Guru Pandian

Vasishta N. Simha as Kamal

Archana Jois as Shanthamma,

Ramachandra Raju as Garuda

Avinash BS as Andrews

Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen

The filming for K.G.F: Chapter 2 had begun in March 2019. It is produced by Vijay Kirugandur and Karthik Gowda. It is distributed by KRG Studios (Kannada) and

Excel Entertainment & AA Films (Hindi). For Telugu language, it is distributed by Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram and for the Tamil language by Vishal Film Factory. K.G.F. Chapter 1 was released on the 21st of December, 2018. The premise of this film franchise is based on the gold mines that represent absolute power.

While the movie was expected to arrive during Dusshera on 23 October 2020, the release date is now pushed to January 14, 2021.

In the coming movie, Sanjay Dutt will feature as the antagonist, Adheera, the movie chronicles a battle royale between Rocky and Adhere. Rocky, the protagonist makes his way into the notorious gold mafia and he struggles to fight for the laborers who are made to toil hard at the gold mines.

Is the trailer available?

The official trailer for K.G.F. chapter 2 is now available. Watch the trailer here.

The first movie in this franchise was very successful and has built up an interesting premise for the coming movie which is highly anticipated by the fans. Stay tuned with TeCake for more information on K.G.F: Chapter 2.

