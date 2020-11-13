K.G.F: Chapter 2 delayed due to Covid!

K.G.F: Chapter 2 is an upcoming Indian Kannada language period action film directed by Prashanth Neel. It is a sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1. The film stars Yash in the lead role. He was there in chapter 1 as well. Sanjay Dutt the Bollywood actor plays the antagonist. Chapter 1 gained garnered international recognition and made wonders at the box office. So the creators announced the sequel.

When will K.G.F: Chapter 2 hit screen?

In March 2019 the principal photography began. The film was supposed to release during the time of Dussehra in 2020 but it got delayed due to Covid. Now the film is likely to hit screens on January 14, 2021.

According to reports, the creators have decided to release the film on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The shoot of the film was resumed after 6 months in Bangalore. Yash the main cast of the film took to Instagram to share the news that he has resumed his shooting. Now only 10 days of shooting left. The lead actress of the film Srinidhi Shetty recently shared a picture with the director. She wrote while sharing she is excited to get back to work.

As per sources, creators are planning to complete the post-production by November. An official announcement will be made soon. One of the producers mentioned that they will wait for theaters to open to release the film.

What would be K.G.F: Chapter 2 storyline?

Details regarding the storyline of chapter 2 are not revealed by the creators. But speculations are there that Rocky Bhai who eliminated Garuda in the end in chapter 1 will meet the same fate as Garuda. This means it will end on a tragic note. If sources are to be believed then Rocky Bhai who rebuilds the KGF empire will be killed in the climax. The Priminister will issue a death warrant against India’s biggest criminal.

Who all can be seen in K.G.F: Chapter 2?

Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta N. Simha, Archana Jois, Ramachandra Raju, Avinash BS, B. Suresha, T. S. Nagabharana, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Raveena Tandon, Appaji Ambarisha Darbha

