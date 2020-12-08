Justin Bruening: What is the American actor’s net worth?

Justin Bruening is a well-known actor and model. He has been recognised for his roles in All My Children and Knight Rider. He has also done various other shows like Ringer, Ravenswood and Good Behaviour. Justin also bagged a Soap Opera Digest Award for his role in All My Children. This young actor is known for his charming looks. Moreover, he has also done modelling for brands like Abercrombie & Fitch. To know more about this model and access, continue reading.

Childhood and early life

Justin Bruening was born on September 24, 1979, in Nebraska, US. There is very little detail about his childhood life and parents. He grew up in a small town consisting of only 85 people when he lived there. He was part of a class consisting of only 9 classmates.

Personal life and career

After he was done with college, he moved to California. He met the famous Copeland there and was given a job at Abercrombie & Fitch. After this, he was encouraged to go for acting. After this, he got a role in All My Children after the director noticed him when he was studying acting. He has also appeared in shows like Hope & Faith and Fat Girls. The actor was also cast for the role of Superman but did not get it. Further, he went on to act some prominent roles. Moreover, he was part of Knight Rider, Ringer, Switched at Birth, Ravenswood and Grey’s Anatomy.

Justin is married to his co-star Alexa Havins from All My Children. They were good friends before he proposed to her on the set of the show. Justin and Alexa got married on June 5, 2005. They had their first child in 2010 named Lexington Grace Bruening. The couple also has two other children.

What is the net worth of Justin Bruening?

Justin Bruening is known to have a net worth of around $10 million. Most of this money came from acting and modelling. He is at present settled in Los Angeles with his family.

