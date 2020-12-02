Justin Bieber : How much is the estimate of this young solo star?

Justin Bieber: the youngest star has been very popular and well-known all over the world. He started his career at a very early age of 18 when most children struggle with their schools. We bring to you the details about his career, lifestyle, relationship, and net worth.

Justin Bieber Net worth

The Canadian pop has an estimated net worth of $285 million as of 2020. The young talent has been first discovered on youtube. For long, Justin has never looked back. The coming years have seen Justin as one of the highest-paid entertainers all across the globe.

How did Justin become so rich?

It was early 2007 when Justin stood second in a local Stratford singing competition. His mother has posted a video of his excellent performance on social media for their friends and relatives to watch.

Luck favored Justin. A record executive accidentally dropped onto one of Justin’s videos. There his career started when Justin was flown to Atlanta where he recorded some demo tapes. A week after arriving in Atlanta, Bieber began singing for R&B star Usher.

In 2010, Bieber released a two-part debut album entitled “My World” and “My World 2.0”. His promotional activities for the record included performances on several live shows such as “The Today Show,” The Wendy Williams Show,” “Good Morning America,” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Less than two months after its release, “My World” sold over one million albums in the US alone. To date, that album has been certified 5x platinum by the RIAA. “My World” was the first debut album to have four singles (One Time, One Less Lonely Girl, Love Me, and Favorite Girl) on the Billboard Top 40 prior to the album’s release. “My World 2.0” debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 with a total of 698,000 copies sold in the first three weeks of its release.

These achievements made Justin r the youngest solo male act to top the chart since Steven Wonder in 1963. The single “Baby” which featured rapper Ludacris, turned out to be Justin’s best-selling single of all time, with more than 15 million singles sold around the world. His second album, a set of Christmas songs called “Under the Mistletoe” sold 2 million copies. His third album, 2012’s “Believe” sold 3 million copies worldwide.

Stay tuned for more updates.

The post Justin Bieber : How much is the estimate of this young solo star? by Miguel Cuneta appeared first on The TeCake.