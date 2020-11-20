Jumanji 4 is in development, lead star Dwayne Johnson confirms!

After the success of Jumanji: The Next Level which was released in December 2019, Director Jake Kasdan and the lead star Dwayne Johnson have confirmed that the franchise is planning the next instalment and it is already in the early stages of development.

Kasdan explained, “We’re just starting to talk about all of that, and the truth is we’ve barely started [on the film].” He further adds, “We were just getting into the conversation before this global calamity and we will re-engage it as soon as everybody’s settled. We all love working together and we’ve loved making these”.

Dwayne Johnson has also geared up for the production of the next movie. He said, “First of all, THANK YOU. Secondly, I’m always grateful to see our JUMANJI having that unique, fun magic and mana for families around the [world] to enjoy.” He further adds, “Our entire team will work even harder to make the next JUMANJI the best one yet.”

The franchise has made a commendable profit in the box office collection against its budget, and owing to this, the sequel seems almost inevitable.

What can we expect from Jumanji 4?

Originating from the original Jumanji movie which was released in 1995, it was followed by Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level that had received a December release in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

While it was expected that the movie will get a December 2021 following the pattern, it seems a bit doubtful now owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The ongoing pandemic has created a delay in the production process and this might push the release date of the upcoming Jumanji movie.

It is expected that Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black will return to the upcoming movie. It is also expected that Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Ser’Darius Blain, Morgan Turner and Danny DeVito might return to the movie.

Besides this, Nick Jonas and Awkwafina as Jefferson ‘Seaplane’ McDonough and Ming Fleetfoot, and Colin Hanks as Alex Vreeke may also return in the upcoming sequel.

As of now, the trailer for the upcoming Jumanji is not released as the movie has just begun the production process. In the upcoming movie, the exploring team will once again land in the Jumanji game world.

