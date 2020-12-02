Juice Wrld: What’s the net worth of Lucid Dream singer??

Juice Wrld was an American much loved rapper whose net worth is estimated around $4 million at the time of his death in the year 2019. The famous rapper died on 8 December 2019 at the age of 21 due to seizure. In the early 2018, he was recognized and gained attention through SoundCloud, and signed a deal with Interscope Records of worth $3 million dollars. Juice Wrld was one of the promising rappers in the hip-hop music industry.

Early life and Career of Juice Wrld

Juice Wrld was born in Calicimut Park, Illinois. At a very young age, he started learning piano, drums, and guitar which sparked his interest in music. In the year 2015, he released the song on SoundCloud called, ‘Forever’ which quickly gained him recognition amongst the listeners and music industry. Later in the year 2017, he released another single namely, ‘Too much Clash’ which was also an instant hit on SoundCloud. During the same year, he released another single titled, ‘All Girls Are The Same’ which peaked to Number 14 on the US Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles Chart. His debut studio album titled, ‘Goodbye, and Good Riddance’ was released on 23 May 2018. The album was an instant hit and eventually reached Number 4 on the Billboard Albums Chart.

In the year 2018, he released his third single titled ‘Lucid Dreams’ which reached Number 2 on Billboard Hot 100, and Number 1 on Billboard R & B/Hip Hop Charts. By the end of the year 2018, the song was hugely streamed over 200 million views on YouTube and on Spotify over 500 million streams.

‘Lucid Dream’ is still one of the biggest hit of Juice Wrld. He was at the peak of his career, getting success and love from all across the world for his music and songs that his untimely death arrived.

Here’s the most loved, streamed, and viewed song of Juice Wrld. Listen to it in honor of Juice Wrld!

