Juice WRLD the rapper who died due to drugs over dose !

Jarad Anthony Higgins is known professionally as Juice Wrld. He an American rapper, singer, and songwriter from Chicago Illinois. His song Lucid Dreams have been played billions of times on the music streaming platform Spotify. He is also known for All Girls Are the Same.

Juice WRLD Early Life –

“Juice” was born on born on December 2, 1998, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. In South Suburbs he grew up and spend his childhood in Calumet Park and later moved to Homewood. He went to Homewood-Flossmoor High School. When he was three years old his parents got separated. He was raised by a single mother along with his elder brother. He was not allowed to listen to hip hop as his mother was conservative and religious. He allowed listening to pop and rock.

“Juice” was a drug user as a child. When he was in 6th grade he drank lean and he even used Xanax and Percocets later. He also smoked but he quit in his last year of high school because of health issues.

When he was 4 years old he learned to play the piano. He also learned guitar and drums later.

Juice WRLD Career Life –

In his 1st year of high school “Juice” began to develop as an artist. His 1st track Forever was released in 2015 on SoundCloud under the name JuicetheKidd. He recorded most of his track on his cell phone and then he uploaded the songs on Sound Cloud in his sophomore year. His next track Too Much Cash released in 2017.

He also worked in a factory along with singing but he was not happy with the job. He was thrown out of the job within 2 weeks. He joined the internet collective Internet Money. He released his debut full-length EP, 9 9 9, on June 15, 2017, after joining with the song Lucid Dreams. The song was super hit and he gained lots of followers. Between 2017-2018 he released Goodbye & Good Riddance, 2018 -2019 Wrld on Drugs, Death Race for Love and death, and in 2020 Legends Never Die, and a second posthumous album.

Juice WRLD Personal Life-

In the year 2019 December 8 “Juice” died due to an overdose of drugs. At the time of death, it was said he was living with his girlfriend Ally Lotti in Los Angeles. At the time of his death, his net worth was $3 million.

