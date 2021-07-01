Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove her father as her conservator!

In the court hearing for Britney Spears’ conservatorship case, the singer had requested the judge to free her from the legal arrangement. She had also made a request in front of the judge to remove her father Jamie Spears as her conservator. However, the judge has denied her request for the latter.

The court documents state, “The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice,”

However, Britney’s lawyer Sam Ingham proposed for Jamie Spears to be replaced with the Bessemer Trust. But, as per the reports, Ingham has recently filed the paperwork for the same. In fact, the request has been approved by the court, but the official paperwork for Bessemer’s appointment as co-conservator in place of Britney’s father hasn’t been filed yet.

Britney’s lawyer Ingham filed the request with court to remove Britney’s father as her conservator stating that Britney was scared of her father. The court denied the request and Ingham recently filed again but this time requested a replacement for Jamie instead of removal.

Britney Spears has had bad experiences and relations with her father due to this conservatorship. Under this legal arrangement, Britney’s almost entire life is controlled by the conservators. As her conservator, Britney’s father Jamie has been in control of the singer’s $60 million fortune since 2008. The singer told Judge Penna during her testimony last week “I shouldn’t be in a conservatorship if I can work and provide money and work for myself and pay other people… It makes no sense.”

“What state allows people to own another person’s money and account and threaten them in saying, ‘You can’t spend your money unless we do what we want you to do’?” Britney asked the judge. “And I’m paying them.”

In her testimony last week, the 39 years old singer stated that her father loves taking control of her life and called him an abusive guardian. Nonetheless, the judge has denied her request to remove Jamie as her conservator even after immense support from friends and families. However, Britney might not be free from the legal arrangement yet, but she can relieve a little bit as her father would be replaced by Bessemer Trust.

