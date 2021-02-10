Judd Apatow writer, director, producer and his net worth

Judd Apatow is an American writer, director, and producer. He is known for creating comedies featuring unreliable leads. Apatow has faced many ups and downs in his career, facing criticism over his homophobic, sexist jokes in his movies and whatnot. But even after that, he has done admirable work in Hollywood.

Early Life

Apatow was born on 6 December 1967 in Queens, New York. His father, Maury Apatow, was a real estate developer, and his mother, Tamara Shad, ran the music label Mainstream Records. He belongs to a Jewish family. His parents divorced when he was 12 years old, and his mother died in 2008. He attended Syosset High School in Long Island. He used to play Jazz in Syosset High school. He never excelled in sports, but he found his place in the Comedy Club and hosted a program on the school’s radio station where he got the chance to interview comedians which he looked up to.

Career

Apatow started doing stand-up during his senior high school at the age of seventeen. He did some writing works at many different places, and in 1991, he wrote for the Grammy Awards. He didn’t get much recognition until he produced Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy in 2004. Afterward, he directed The 40 Year Old Virgin in 2005, which was a huge success and grossed $176 million. After this, he had made many awards winning movies.

Achievements

Apatow has received many nominations throughout his career. He received eleven Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, out of which he won two. Five Winters Guild of America nominations with one win, one Golden Globe Award, and one Grammy Award.

Personal Life Of Judd Apatow

Apatow married Leslie Mann on 9 June 1997. Apatow met her on the set of the movie The Cable Guy, which he produced. They have two daughters, Maude and Iris. Maude was nominated for Supporting Young Actress for the movie. This is 40.

Also Read: Rob Reiner prominent director and his net worth

Net Worth of Judd Apatow

Apatow’s net worth is estimated to be about $150 million. He also owns a production company, Apatow Productions. He also owns several multimillion properties in all the best locations in the United States. He currently lives in a $14.5 million property with his family in Santa Monica.

The post Judd Apatow writer, director, producer and his net worth by Samuel Ditkovich appeared first on The TeCake.