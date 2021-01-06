Joy Behar: How much is the American comedian worth in 2020?

Josephine Victoria “Joy” Behar who started her career with the movie Hiding Out, is now a well known American comedian. Famous with her stage name, Joy Behar, she is also a TV host, actress and writer.

One of the leading comic talents, Joy Behar is known for her dynamic conversational skills. From being a stand up comic, to interviewing politicians, and artists, we have known her quick wit and sharp repertoire. Here’s what you need to know about her life.

Quick facts about Joy Behar

Name: Josephine Victoria Occhiuto

Born on: October 7, 1942

Present age: 78 years old

Education: Queens College (BA); Stony Brook University (MA)

Famous as: Comedian, writer, actor, television host

Years active: 1984–present

Spouse(s): Joe Behar (m. 1965; div. 1981); Steve Janowitz ​(m. 2011)​

Children: 1

Net worth: $30 million

What about her early life?

Joy Behar was born on October 7,1942 in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York, to, Rose (née Carbone), and, Gino Occhiuto. She has a BA in sociology from Queens College which she completed in 1964. She further went to do an MA in English from Stony Brook University which she completed in 1966.

Joy Behar had started as a teacher in English. She went on to study acting at the HB Studio.

What about her career?

After she quit as a teacher, she tried to initiate her career in television. She started as a receptionist at ‘Good Morning America’. Joy Behar than went on to perform small comedy routines in New York clubs. By the age of 44, she got a few television performances. She then went on to do her own show ‘Way Off Broadway’, further appearing in TV series, films and Broadway shows. When in 1997 she co hosted ‘The View’, her fame reached its pinnacle. She is also a writer and has published 5 books. Joy Behar’s first book was titled ‘Joy Shtick: or What Is the Existential Vacuum and Does It Come with Attachments?’ and it was published in May 1999.

What is her net worth?

Joy Behar has an estimated net worth amounting to $30 million. A well known American comedian, she has accumulated her net worth also frome her tv appearances and as a prolific writer, authoring five boo

