Josh Hartnett, The Pearl Harbour star, His net worth, life and Facts

Born on July 21, 1978, Josh Hartnett or Joshua Daniel Hartnett is an American actor and movie producer. The first renowned work of his was his role as Michael Fitzgerald in the TV series Cracker in the year 1997. His feature film debut was with the role in the slasher film “Halloween H20: 20” in the year 1998.

Some of the renowned appearances are in the features like The Faculty from the year 1998, and drama feature The Virgin Suicides from 1999 and the very famous roles like from Pearl Harbour, Black Hawk Down, 40 Days and 40 Nights, Lucky Number Slevin. He has given his performance in all of these worldwide superhits.

Facts about the star Josh

His folks are Wendy Anne and Daniel Hartnett.

Hartnett was brought into the world in St. Paul, Minnesota, however a few sources, he has stated, wrongly give San Francisco, California.

He was raised by his dad, a structure supervisor, and his stepmother, Molly, a craftsman. He has two siblings, Jake and Joe. Hartnett was raised Roman Catholic, going to Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School.

He dated entertainer Scarlett Johansson from 2005 to 2007.

In November 2015, he turned into a dad when his long-term sweetheart Tamsin Egerton brought forth his first youngster.

In August 2017, the couple invited their subsequent kid.

Josh Hartnett ‘s Accomplishments

Hartnett was picked as one of Teen People magazine’s “21 Hottest Stars Under 21” in 1999, Teen People’s “25 Hottest Stars under 25”, and one of People magazine’s “50 Most Beautiful People”, both in 2002. He was additionally cast a ballot Bliss magazine’s “third Sexiest Male”, and in 2003 PETA named him the Sexiest Vegetarian Alive, as picked by electors.

Hartnett’s activism and philanthropy

Hartnett has been engaged with different causes. In 2007, he invested significant energy from recording to help the green way of life mission of Global Cool.

In 2011, Hartnett got one of a modest bunch of big names appended to USAID and Ad Council’s FWD crusade, a mindfulness activity attached to that year’s East Africa dry season. He joined Uma Thurman, Chanel Iman, and Geena Davis in TV and web advertisements to “forward current realities” about the emergency.

In 2012, Hartnett additionally joined Barack Obama in his mission in Minnesota.

What is Josh Hartnett Net worth?

As starring in so many worldwide superhit blockbusters like Pearl Harbour, Black Hawk Down, etc. Josh is such a big and amazing actor. With an amazing heart for philanthropy.

He has a net worth of $25 million as of 2020 and as he has been retired now.

