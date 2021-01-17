Josh Hartnett: Personal life, childhood, career and net worth

Josh Hartnett is an actor and producer who captured the attention of the audience through his appearance as Michael Fitzgerald in the series “Cracker.” His other major appearance was in Halloween: H20: 20 Years Later. This role also gained him considerable fame in the industry. His other movies are “The Faculty,” “Pearl Harbor,” “Black Hawk Down,” and many more. He is also praised for his looks and has won several titles for this. He was on the list of “50 Most Beautiful People” in People’s Magazine and also among the “21 Hottest Stars Under 21” in the magazine Teen People. Now you might be curious about the net worth of this charming actor. Well, this article covers everything from his net worth to his career to his personal life and childhood. Continue reading to find more about him. Before that, let’s read some quick facts about this celebrity.

Quick Facts About Josh Hartnett

Renowned for his role as Michael Fitzgerald in Cracker

Born on: July 21, 1978

Age: 42 years

Profession: Actor, producer

Married to: Tamsin Egerton

Kids: Thisbe and Roxanna

Siblings: Jessica, Joe, and Jake

How He Became Famous?

Josh Hartnett was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota, to Wendy and Daniel. Upon divorce, he began to live with his father. His father was a building manager, and he lived with him along with his stepmother, who was an artist. He also had three siblings. Josh attended Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School and graduated from South High School. He was active in sports while in school but gave up after he was injured.

However, this break gave him a chance to try acting as a career. When he moved to New York to pursue studies in the Conservatory of Theatre Arts & Film at SUNY Purchase, he was cast into Cracker. This was his first breakthrough into the industry. From here, he appeared in several movies and shows, which made him a popular figure in the cinematic world and also gained him quite a fortune. After his first role, his roles were in “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later”, “The Faculty,” “The Virgin Suicides,” “Playground Love,” “Pearl Harbor,” and “Black Hawk Down.” He also received several awards in this journey, from Saturn Award for Best Performance to many Teen Choice Awards.

Personal Life

We all know the lovely couple Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton. The couple has two children Thisbe and Roxanna. However, Josh has also dated several other actresses like Scarlett Johansson, Julia Styles, and Amanda Seyfried. Moreover, he is also involved in many charity works and has also been part of several campaigns.

Also Read: Josh Hartnett, The Pearl Harbour star, His net worth, life and Facts

Net worth of Josh Hartnett

Josh Hartnett has a net worth of $25 million. This money has come from his long list of movies he has played a role in. The actor to this day is appreciated for his roles in movies, and so this number is likely to increase as years go by.

The post Josh Hartnett: Personal life, childhood, career and net worth by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.