Jorge 90 Day Fiancé: what happened to Jorge and Anfisa after the show?

90 Day Fiancé is an American reality TV series on TLC that follows couples who have a K-1 visa and therefore have 90 days to marry each other. The purpose of the K-1 Visa is to allow time for the couple to make arrangements for and have a marriage ceremony, not to give the couple time to decide whether they will marry. Each couple has already signed a document that says that they have promised to marry, and given the signed document to the US Immigration Services.

Who are Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko?

Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko were considered as perfect 90 Day Fiancé couple. Their relationship had a lot of drama, drugs, and lots of disagreements. Jorge and Anfisa’s dysfunctional relationship was the most anticipated one of 90 Day Fiancé season 4. Like all great TLC love stories, theirs too met online on Facebook. Jorge, a Riverside, California resident met Anfisa, 24, from Moscow and she soon started packing her bags to be with her rich soon-to-be husband. However, the Russian model’s dreams collapsed when her American love couldn’t even buy her the $10,000 handbag of her dreams.

What happened between the couple?

Jorge’s family and followers warned him that Anfisa was after his money, but the 90 Day Fiancé couple decided to get married anyway. Explosive fights and endless arguments ensured for the TLC twosome, with Anfisa even kept Jorge out of the apartment multiple times. But the relationship saw its actual end when Jorge went to jail for keeping marijuana in 2018. A two and a half year sentence made Jorge lose a huge amount of weight, which he claims drove Anfisa away. Jorge claimed his wife cheated on him and announced his desire for a divorce as soon as he was released. And that’s exactly what the 90 Day Fiancé star has done now to become a free bird, and find a brand new love.

