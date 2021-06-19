Jonas Brothers release new single- ‘Remember This’!

The heartthrob boys band Jonas Brothers recently released their new single “Remember This”. The song came out a month after the Jonas Brothers teased about the song during their performance in the Billboard Music Awards.

The song “Remember This” is a part of 2021 Summer Olympics, for NBC Universal’s coverage of the event, which will take place in Tokyo, hence it is also known as the Tokyo Olympic song.

Other than that, the song is a special one for the Jonas Brothers as it is named after their upcoming tour. Certainly, the song is going to be a major part of the tour, which is scheduled from August 20th to October 27th. It will begin at Park Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, and wrap at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Upon its release, the Nick Jonas announced the song on his Instagram with the lyrics video of the song. Nick captioned the post, “New @jonasbrothers music has arrived… #RememberThis is out now!! Can’t wait to play this one on tour.”

The lyrical video of the ‘Remember This’ features a collage of Jonas Brothers’ fans holding boards from their last tours. The images are monochromatic, and the board held by the fans have the lyrics of the song written on them.

Remember This got me crying like a fucking bitch. I’M NOT 12 ANYMORE @JONASBROTHERS

— day (@dayanajaar) June 19, 2021

Needless to say, the fans have already gone crazy and the social media is full of happy and excited comments from fans. “REMEMBER THIS IS MY SONG OF THE SUMMER!!!!! Once again yall nailed it, can’t wait to see you guys in October.” Other fan wrote, “Remember This got me crying like a fu***ng bi**h. I’M NOT 12 ANYMORE!”

One user said, “Im f**king yelling i didnt even see your turn @joejonas”, while another added, “Thank you for giving me reasons to continue loving”

Above all, with the new single “Remember This”, fans now have high expectations from the Jonas Brothers and their new album. It’s no surprise that the listeners are now demanding immediate release of new album. A fan wrote on Twitter, “After listening to Remember This, if the @jonasbrothers don’t drop that new album like… yesterday, I may actually die. I NEED IT!”

