Jojo Siwa: Updates on her personal life and net worth

Jojo Siwa is a famous YouTube personality and is also well known for appearing in Dance Moms. She is considered one of the most influential people in the world. She is also a dancer, singer, actress, and model. She was also a participant in Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition. Her rise to fame came from her YouTube channel content. She has over 12 million subscribers. Her net worth is increasing as days go by, with her product sales also going up. Moreover, she has sold almost 40 million ribbons. However, Jojo has managed to earn quite a fortune for her age. Let’s find out more about this teen celebrity. This article covers details about her personal life, childhood, career, and net worth. Below are some quick facts to read about her.

Quick Facts About Jojo Siwa

Renowned for being a YouTube personality

Born on: May 19, 2003

Age: 17 years

Profession: Dancer, singer, actress and YouTuber

Married to: none

Kids: none

Siblings: Jayden Siwa

How did she become famous?

Jojo Siwa was born in Omaha, Nebraska, to Jessalynn Siwa and Tom Siwa. Her mother worked as a professional dance instructor, while her father is a chiropractor. Her journey towards fame began with her being the top 5 finalists on the show Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition. Both Jojo and her mother were participants in this but did not win. After this, they participated in Dance Moms and was selected for the team in 2015. However, her first single she released was “Boomerang,” which became an instant hit in the virtual world. The young artist has also done her first tour to 52 cities in the United States.

Moreover, she also has a business line of bows inspired by her own way of dressing, where she is famous for her large bows. Along with this, her business ventures expand to a line of accessories, home decor, and dolls.

Personal Life

The young have not revealed anything about having a boyfriend, and so we can say that she is single right now and busy expanding her career and fame. She has, however, dealt with issues regarding her bow sales and shows. Schools had to ban the bow trend as students who were not able to afford this was bullied, and it was also a distraction to them.

Net worth of Jojo Siwa

At such a young age, she has managed to amass quite some wealth. The young celebrity has a net worth of $14 million, which is also likely to have increased. Considering her product sales and fan following, this number will shoot up in the coming years.

