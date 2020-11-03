JoJo Siwa: Is the TikTok star dating anyone ?

Joelle Joanie Siwa, popularly known as Jojo Siwa was born on 19 May 2003 in Omaha, Nebraska, she is an American actress, dancer, singer, and YouTuber. She is renowned for her appearance at the two seasons of ‘Dance Moms’ alongside her mother, Jessalyn Siwa.

Her popular singles namely, ‘Boomerang’, and ‘Kid in a Candy Store’, are also one of the major reasons behind her rising fame. Jojo Siwa daily records her life and post it on her official YouTube channel, ‘It’s JoJo Siwa’, and the videos are about her life on a day-to-day basis which is known as ‘daily vlog’. Times’ annual list of 100 most influential people in 2020 mentioned JoJo Siwa’s name as well.

In May 2016, she released her music video of Boomerang which addressed the subject of online bullying. The video crossed over 2.5 million likes and over 900 million views. In August 2018, JoJo was named the Breakout Artist of the year by Vivid Seats.

Here’s the video for you to watch!

Is JoJo Siwa dating?

Recently, JoJo Siwa has made her relationship public with her boyfriend, Mark Bontempo. He posted a cute picture of the duo at the Sugar Factory confirming that they are together. For the caption, he wrote, ‘This Girl ’.

For a while, they kept their relationship low-key private. In an interview, Jojo revealed that she’s dating but didn’t give much information about her boyfriend as she didn’t quite felt comfortable giving out her personal life details in the media. She said that he is totally a dream, and it is totally up to him if he wants to make their relationship public, and she is already a public figure who doesn’t really care much about revealing things.

On National Girlfriend Day, JoJo revealed her boyfriend identity by posting a TikTok video with him on her official account lip-syncing to ‘Famous’ by Mozzy and IAMSU.

Recently, Mark also posted a TikTok with JoJo and it looks like the two are having a great time together. We just hope JoJo post a vlog about her boyfriend and the fans learn more about this cute couple!

