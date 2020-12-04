Johnny Depp: The net worth of Pirates of Caribbean actor

John Christopher Depp famously known as Johnny Depp is an American actor, producer, and musician. He is one of the most notable actors in Hollywood. Johnny Depp is regarded as the tenth highest-grossing actor worldwide. His feature films have crossed over $3.7 billion at the US Box Office and over $10 billion at the worldwide Box Office collection.

He has been listed in 2012 Guinness World Records as the highest-paid actor with an earning of $75 million per year.

What is the net worth of Johnny Depp?

The net worth of Johnny Depp is estimated at around $200 million. His annual salary in the last few years was noted to top $100 million which easily made him one of the highest-paid actors of all times. His monthly lifestyle costs him on an average of around $2 million.

He established his production company in the year 2004 namely, Infinitum Nihil. He is the founder and CEO alongside his sister as president. He is also an accomplished musician who formed a band with Alice Cooper and Joe Peery in the year 2015 and released their debut album in the same year which was self-titled called Hollywood Vampires, that’s the name of their band. The second studio album titled ‘Rise’ in the year 2019.

His finances are managed by a company called, The Management Group. In 2017, he sued them, and later the company counter sued him. Depp has to pay $13 million. The company said that his lavish lifestyle and reckless spendings have caused him to suffer endlessly during the lawsuit and life.

Johnny Depp currently has residences in France, Los Angeles, and also owns an island in the Bahamas. He has spent over $65 million on buying more than 14 houses around the world.

