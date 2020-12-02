Johnny Depp: How much is the Net worth of Jack Sparrow in 2020?

John Christopher Depp II, famously known as Johnny Depp is one of the most iconic actors of all time. He is an American actor, producer, and musician. Johnny Depp was first nominated in the Best Actor category at the 2004 Academy Awards for his role in Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl.

Johnny Depp is widely regarded as an astounding actor. He has been working in movies for almost 40 years now. Depp is one of the most versatile actors of his day in Hollywood.

Quick facts about Johnny Depp

Name: John Christopher Depp II

Birth Date: June 9, 1963

Age: 57 years old

Birth Place: Owensboro, Kentucky, U.S.

Famous as: Actor, producer, musician

Years active: 1984–present

Spouse(s): Lori Allison (m. 1983; div. 1985); Amber Heard​(m. 2015; div. 2017)​

Children: 2; including Lily-Rose

Net worth: $200million

Early life of Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp was born in Owensboro, Kentucky, on June 9, 1963, to Betty Sue (Wells), and John Christopher Depp. He was raised in Florida. At the age of 15, he dropped out of school and joined a series of music-garage bands, including one named ‘The Kids’.

He has married to Lori Anne Allison in 1983 and took a job as a ballpoint-pen salesman to support his family. He later met up with actor Nicolas Cage, who advised him to turn to act, and this guaranteed him a role in the horror film, A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984).

What about his career?

Depp has played several iconic roles during his lifetime. Few of his top-notched roles are in the movies like Donnie Brasco, Pirates of the Caribbean series, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Finding Neverland and Edward Scissorhands.

He has nominated for ten Golden Globe Awards, and also has been nominated for three Academy Awards for Best Actor, among other accolades.

What about his personal life?

Depp has married to Lori Anne Allison on December 20, 1983; they divorced in 1985. He has been in a relationship with Sherilyn Fenn (1985–1988), Winona Ryder (1989–1993), Kate Moss (1994–1998) and Vanessa Paradis (1998–2012). He was married to Amber Heard from 2015-2017.

Depp has two children with French singer/actress Vanessa Paradis: Lily-Rose Melody, born in 1999 and Jack, born in 2002.

How much is Johnny Depp worth?

Johnny Depp has an estimated net worth of $200 million. Johnny Depp is an American actor and musician noted for his eclectic and vibrant performances.

