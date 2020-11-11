Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder 30 years later still their relationship making headlines!

In the early 90s, Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder were the most envied celebrity relationship. After 5 months of dating, they both made headlines with their engagement. But after three years of dating, they got separated which shocked the fans so much. 30 years later still their relationship making headlines. The question that arises why did they break up?

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder Relationship –

Johnny describes meeting Winona as love at 1st sight. They spend all day together and had shared a connection unlike any other. In an interview, Johnny expressed his feelings for Winona. He said, “There’s been nothing in my 27 years that’s comparable to the feeling I have with Winona.” In his bicep, he got tattooed “Winona Forever”. In an interview, Winona responded to the tattoo and said she was in shock. She thought it could be washed or go away. She couldn’t believe it was real. But later after the split, Johnny reworded the tattoo.

Winona also shared that when she met Johnny she was a pure virgin but he also changed that. He is her everything. The 1st guy to have sex with. He will always be in her heart forever.

Why did Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder split?

Both Johnny and Winona were madly in love. They sport engagement rings and tattoos dedicated to one another. They also starred in a film (Edward Scissorhands) together as the love interest. In this film both the characters are madly in love. But they parted away due to social pressure. In real life even they faced the same thing. It is said pressure from media eventually cause their split.

In an interview, it was revealed by Johnny that it is very difficult to have a personal relationship in this town. It was his mistake that he was very opened about the relationship with Winona. What he thought was that if they were honest it would kill the curiosity monster. But instead, it fed it, gave people license to feel they were part of it.

