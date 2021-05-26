John Warner, the former Senator of Virginia dies at 94!

John Warner, the longtime Senator of Virginia has passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. He represented Virginia in the US Senate for three decades and also served as Navy secretary and one of the Senate’s most influential military experts.

The news was given by Warner’s longtime chief of staff Susan A. Magill. Susan told that Warner died peacefully at his home in Virginia due to heart attack, and his wife and daughter were by his side. “He was frail but had a lot of spirit and was involved until his last days,” Magill said.

John Warner was elected to the Senate in 1978 and he went on to serve five terms. After serving for three decades, Warner retired from the chamber in 2009.

As the news of Warner’s death surfaced, various politicians took it to social media to grieve the loss. Mark Warner, who is currently serving as the senior US Senator from Virginia wrote, “I’m devastated to hear the passing of my dear friend John Warner. To me, he was the gold standard in Virginia. I will forever be grateful for his friendship and mentorship. I’ll miss you, John.”

Tim Kaine, an American lawyer and politician who is currently serving as the junior United States senator from Virginia also condoled Warner and his family. Tim tweeted, “I am stunned at the loss of John Warner. Virginia has lost an unmatched leader, and my family has lost a dear friend. My condolences go out to Jeanne and the entire Warner family.”

Before being a part of politics, Warner was enlisted in US Navy at the age of 17, and served in World War II. Later, he served as US Marine in the Koran War and as secretary of the Navy for the Nixon administration from 1972 to 1974.

After retiring from the chamber, Warner’s military knowledge and excellence made him the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Moreover, in 2009, Queen Elizabeth II named John Warner an honorary Knight Commander for his work strengthening the American-British military alliance.

