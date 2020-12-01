John Travolta, Who is he ? How much is his Net Worth?

John Travolta is an actor, singer, producer, and dancer from Englewood, New Jersey, belonging to the U.S. He started out to become an actor in New York before getting into TV and film after settling in Los Angeles. His best films are “Grease” (1978), “Pulp Fiction” (1994), and “Hairspray” (2007).

How was his early life?

John Travolta was born into this world on February 18, 1954. He is the youngest of six children. His mother was Helen Cecilia, an actress, and the singer had a great career as a part of the Sisters, a radio vocal group, and then became a high school teacher. His father was Salvatore, who was a semi-professional American football player and then got into a tire salesman.

How did he start his career?

After leaving his high school when he was 17 years old in 1971, John Travolta settled in New York City, where he was awarded a role on Broadway in the show called Over Here! and in the travelling cast of Grease. Soon after that, he got settled in Los Angeles to get better in his career. In California, his first major role on screen was in the 1976 horror film Carrie. He also got the role of Vinnie Barbarino in ABC’s TV series called Welcome Back, Kotter (1975-79).

In the 1970s for a few years and the beginning of the 1980s, John Travolta got huge success both on-screen and off-screen. His single called “Let Her In” was hit, which reached 10th position on the July 1976 Billboard Hot 100 chart. He also played roles in many films, mostly Saturday Night Fever (1977), Grease (1978), and Urban Cowboy (1980). For the role in Saturday Night Fever, Travolta got an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor; he was said to be one of the youngest ever to get these achievements at the age of 24.

John Travolta Net Worth

John Travolta’s Net Worth is around $250 million approximately. He earned this fortune through movies like the 1989’s with Look Who’s Talking, which crossed over $297 million.

