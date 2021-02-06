John Prine the Country Folk Master and Net Worth

John Prine was an country folk singer and songwriter. He was also into composing, live performing and occasional acting. He was one of the most influential songwriters of his generation and was known for his amusing lyrics as well as serious songs related to melancholy in his life.

Early Life

John Prine was born on 10 October, 1946 in Maywood, Illinois. He started playing guitar at the age of 14 and his brother played the role of teacher and mentor in his life. He then started attending classes at Old Town School of Folk Music at Chicago. He also did the job in U.S. Postal Service as a mailman for five years and also gave service in US Army and was posted in Germany.

Personal Life

John Prine married three times. He had two sons with his third wife Fiona Whelan and also adopted her son from previous relationship. On 26 March, 2020 he tested positive for Covid-19. After this his condition was not improving and he died on 7 April, 2020 at the age of 73. Like this Covid-19 claimed another legend of the music industry.

Career

Prine’s career started as a open mic singer in 1960s. His debut album was released in 1971. This album consisted of his trademark songs “Illegal Smile”, “Sam Stone” and “Angel from Montgomery”. This album gained loads of stardom and people also started calling him as “the next Dylan”. His album “Common Sense” was his first ever album to chart in the Billboard U.S. Top 100 and with it he also started growing remarkably in terms of commerce. Prine’s last song was “I Remember Everything” which was released posthumously on 12 June,2020 with a music video.

Achievements Of John Prine

Prine was nominated 13 times for the Grammy Awards out of which he won two. He also won Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2019, he was inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Also Read: Jennifer Garner – What is the net worth of Brilliant Globe-winning actress?

Net Worth Of John Prine

John Prine’s net worth is estimated to be $10 million dollars while some believe that he was worth more than $300 million dollars. The majority of his net worth was all because of his long music career.

The post John Prine the Country Folk Master and Net Worth by Samuel Ditkovich appeared first on The TeCake.