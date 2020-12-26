John Prine: Personal life, childhood, net worth and career

John Prine was a famous singer, songwriter and musician. He was one of the most influential singers, he sang topics of love, current issues and many more. He played country folk, Americana, and progressive bluegrass music. John was into music from a young age. However, he also did many other jobs before his fame. John died recently at the age of 73 on April 7, 2020, due to complications of the corona. To know about this celebrity’s personal life, childhood, career and net worth keep reading. Before we get there, let’s have a look at some facts about this personality.

Quick Facts About John Prine

Renowned for being a singer, songwriter and musician

Born on: October 10, 1946

Age: 73 at the time of death

Profession: Singer, songwriter and musician

Married to Fiona Whelan

Kids: Jack, Jody and Tommy

Siblings: David

How He Became Famous?

John Prine was born in Maywood, Illinois. His parents were William Mason Prine and Verna Valentine. His father was a tool and die maker and his mother, a homemaker. John was interested in guitar when he was young. His elder brother David taught him how to play this. However, he wasn’t initially part of the music industry. He has worked as a mailman. During this point, he has written many songs which he later performed. Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson have appreciated his writing skills. Further, he has also served in the army in Vietnam and also worked as a mechanical engineer. His song “Sam Stone” is an inspiration from his service in the Army.

Later, he got a chance to do his own album after performing in Chicago. His albums include Diamonds in the Rough, Sweet Revenge, Common Sense, Prime Prine: The Best of John Prine, Bruised Orange, Pin Cadillac, Storm Windows, Aimless Love, German Afternoons, John Prine Live, The Missing Years, Great Days: The John Prine Anthology, A John Prine Christmas, Lost Dogs and Mixed Blessings, and Live on Tour in 1997. Many of these made to the top of the charts becoming instant hits.

Personal life

John Prine was initially married to his high school sweetheart Ann Carole. Later he married Rachel Peer but their relationship ended in 1988. After this, he got married to Fiona Whelan whom he met in a bar and was instantly attracted. The couple has two kids Jack and Tommy and he also adopted Jody, Fiona’s child from her previous relationship.

Net worth of John Prine

The famous country-folk singer is known to have a net worth of around $10 million. All of this money is from his career in music.

