John Leguizamo net worth and how he became our favorite?

John Leguizamo is an American actor, stand up comedian, producer Rapper. Who is well known for his role as Luigi in thee action-comedy Super Mario Bros (1993) and supporting role in the crime drama Carlito’s Way (1993).He is also known for his role as Ozzy Delvecchio on bloodline. He made over 12 television appearances and produce may more television shows. John has been spotted with two amazing tattoos. One on right shoulder of Aztec design and other one on chest of spiderweb which is 3-D which is believed that temporary just for a role play.

Continue reading to know more interesting facts about our favorite actor.

Some interesting facts about John Leguizamo

Famous as: Actor ,stand up comedian, producer, rapper

Known for: Luigi (Super mario bros)

Born: july 22 1964 in Bogota, colombia

Height:1.73 m

Parents: Alberto Leguizamo, Luz Leguizamo

Spouse: Yelba osorio (1994-1996), Justine Maurer(2003)

Children: Lucas Leguizamo, Allegra Leguizamo

Highest grossing movie: Iceage: dawn of dinosaur, Iceage: continental drift & Iceage: the meltdown

Early life of john

John was born in Bogota,colombia. His father was an aspirecing director but due to lack of finances came out. His paternal side was from iltaly and maternal was labanese.

When john was four, they were shifted to new york city. Leguizamo attended the Joseph Pulitzer Middle school and after some years Murry Bergtraum high school.

He began his career as a stand up comedian in night club circuit.

Personal life

John married to Yelba osorio in 1994 and after 2 years of marriage (1996) they divorced. Then he married to Justine Maurer on June 28, 2003. He is catholic and Justine is jewish. They have two children Lucas Leguizamo , Allegra Leguizamo. John Leguizamo workout daily in gym every morning. He doesn’t smoke actually not spotted yet.

Net worth of John Leguizamo

John Leguizamo is an actor who has a net worth of 25 military dollars. John Leguizamo accumulated his net worth through stand up comedian, actor , rapper , director and voice acting for many animated series.

The post John Leguizamo net worth and how he became our favorite? by Nina Gutearerz appeared first on The TeCake.