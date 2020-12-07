John Leguizamo, How did he became a Stand up comedian?

John Leguizamo is a famous actor, standup comedian, producer, screenwriter, and rapper from America. John Leguizamo has got famous through acting on stage, screen, and television, as well as voicing over for many animated series.

How was his Early Life?

John Alberto Leguizamo was brought into this world on July 22, 1964. He belonged to Bogotá, Colombia. His family settled in New York City when he was four years old. His parents are Alberto and Luz Leguizamo. He was brought up in Queens. John studied at Murry Bergtraum High School, while he studied there he created jokes and tested tried them on other students. He was called the “Most Talkative” while he was in his senior year. Leguizamo was put as ahead of theatre at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. He left the college before he got graduated to get a career in stand-up comedy.

Also Read: John Leguizamo net worth and how he became our favourite?

How did he start his career?

In 1984, John started as a Stand up in many nightclubs in New York City. In the same year, Leguizamo got the role of Madonna’s boyfriend in the music video for her hit “Borderline.” In 1986, he made his first in acting with a small role in the show called “Miami Vice.” He had many roles in TV and films in the 1980s and into the beginning of 1990s. One of Leguizamo’s most famous role was in the 1993 film called Brian DePalma Crime Drama “Carlito’s Way.” He also acted in 1996’s “Romeo and Juliet,” for the role as Tybalt Capulet as the opposite to Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio. Another huge role was when he acted as the drag queen called Chi-Chi Rodriguez in 1995’s “Too Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything Julie Newmar.” He got nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for this role.

How much is his Net Worth?

John Leguizamo has an estimated Net Worth of $25 million approximately. John has earned this fortune through his acting on stage, screen, and television, as well as voiced over many animated series.

The post John Leguizamo, How did he became a Stand up comedian? by Sabrina Mongs appeared first on The TeCake.