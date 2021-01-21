John Legend: What is his success story and net worth?

John Legend is a prominent name in the music industry as he has given us many wonderful songs over the decade. He is a songwriter, record producer, actor, film producer, theatre director, and philanthropist. His collaborated works with other artists are also popular, like “Encore,” “You Don’t Know My Name,” “This way,” “Selfish,” and many others. He is also the winner of multiple awards like the Academy Award and Golden Globe. He has had a successful career all these years, and this is also visible in his net worth. To learn more about his childhood, personal life, net worth, and career, continue reading. Before that, here are some quick facts about this celebrity.

Quick Facts About John Legend

Renowned for being a singer, actor and producer

Born on: December 28, 1978

Age: 42 years

Profession: Singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, theatre director, film producer, keyboardist

Married to: Chrissy Teigen

Kids: 3

Siblings: 3

How He Rose to Fame?

John Legend was born in Springfield, Ohio, to Phyllis and Ronald. His mother worked as a seamstress and director of the church choir, while his father worked at an International Harvester Factory and was also a drummer. Due to his influence from both his parents, he began participating in choir from a young age of four. He was also taught to play the piano when he was small. He was a bright student and had skipped two grades graduating high school at the age of 16. John was also accepted at Harvard and attended the University of Pennsylvania. He took a degree in African-American literature.

He began his career by working as a management consultant, and during this time, he also began making his own music and songs. His first demo was “Live at Jimmy’s Uptown.” His first album was “Get Lifted,” the music was a hit and also earned him a Grammy. Legend’s other works are “Once Again,” “Heaven,” “Family Affair,” “Evolver,” “Ordinary People,” along with many others. He is a multiple Grammy Award Winner.

Personal Life

John Legend was in a relationship with Chrissy Teigen since 2006, and the couple got engaged in 2011 and married two years later. John and Chrissy are considered one of the iconic couples due to the deep bond they share. The couple has two children who were born from Vitro-fertilization. He is also a philanthropist and social worker.

Net worth of John Legend

John has a net worth of $75 million, and this is combined with his wife’s net worth. The singer continues to be a notable figure in the industry, and so this number is bound to increase as years pass by.

