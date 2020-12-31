John Hughes: How much was the famous filmmaker worth?

John Wilden Hughes Jr. was an American filmmaker. He started his career as an author of humor filled essays and stories for National Lampoon. He then went ahead to write, produce and direct some of the best movies of all times. This includes movies like Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987), The Breakfast Club (1985) and Weird Science (1985).

John Hughes is best known for his coming-of-age teen comedy films. In these movies, he combines the magic realism with close to reality depictions of suburban teenage life.

Quick facts about John Hughes

Name: John Wilden Hughes, Jr.

Birth Date: February 18, 1950

Birth Place: Lansing, Michigan, U.S.

Death: August 6, 2009 (aged 59)

Famous as: Filmmaker

Years active: 1970–2009

Spouse(s): Nancy Ludwig ​(m. 1970)​

Children: John Hughes III; James Hughes

Net worth: $150 million

What about his early life?

John Hughes was born on February 18, 1950, in Lansing, Michigan, to Marion Crawford, and John Hughes Sr. He remarks that he was “kind of quiet” as a kid. He studied at the Glenbrook North High School, where he gained the inclination to filmmaking. He met his future wife, Nancy Ludwig in high school. John Hughes was a huge fan of the Beatles.

What about his career?

John Hughes’ professional career spans from being an advertising copywriter to renowned filmmaker. He initially penned the screenplays for “National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983) and “Mr. Mom” (1983). His first directing gig was Sixteen Candles (1984) which stars Molly Ringwald in the lead. Subsequently, he went on to produce “The Breakfast Club” (1985), “Weird Science” (1985), and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986). Other of his best movies includes Planes, Trains & Automobiles” (1987), starring Steve Martin and John Candy and “Home Alone” (1990) which stars Macaulay Culkin in the lead.

What about his personal life?

John Hughes tied knots with his highschool love, Nancy Ludwig when he was 20 years old. They got married in 1970, and have two children: John Hughes III (born in 1976) and James Hughes (born in 1979). The couple were together till his death in 2009. John Hughes died at the age of 59, in New York due to heart attack. His wife, Nancy Hughes died on September 15, 2019.

How much was he worth?

John Hughes before his death had an estimated net worth of $150 million. He was as American film director, producer, and screenwriter best known for “Sixteen Candles”, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”, “The Breakfast Club”, and “Some Kind of Wonderful”.

