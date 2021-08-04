John Corbett reveals that he and Bo secretly got married last year!

John Corbett, the Sex and the City alumni recently revealed a surprising news about his personal life. The 60-year-old actor announced that he and his long-time partner, actress Bo Derek, secretly got married last year!

John Corbett and fellow actress Bo Derek, an animal activist and actor, famously known for known for “Tarzan, the Ape Man”, have been in a relationship for 20 years. The two have been a couple since 2002, and finally the two got married in December 2020. The actor made the big revelation very casually on Tuesday, while appearing virtually on The Talk.

Corbett subtly slid the information while talking to the co-host Jerry O’Connell, by recalling the time when they talked the “other day” and how he forgot to mention his wedding. John said, “Jerry, I can’t believe that I forgot to tell ya that, around Christmastime, we gOot married!” Corbett said. “Bo and I got married.”

Apparently, the news wasn’t that surprising for the Jerry as he had noticed the ring on Corbett’s finger but didn’t say anything about his new piece of jewelry. Jerry congratulated the “Northern Exposure” star. He said, “I noticed your ring, and I was gonna say something, but not on live television… But wow! Congratulations!”

John Corbett reveals exclusive breaking news about his relationship with Bo Derek to the hosts, including his good pal @MrJerryOC

— The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) August 3, 2021

The newly-wed couple Corbett and Derek are both pretty private about their personal affairs, which John didn’t fail to mention during the interview. However, the actor told that they had already told their friends and family.

Corbett said, “This is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because, really, we haven’t had an opportunity, so you’re my buddy, and now I guess I’m telling, you know, all of America or the world. And, yeah, after 20 years we decided to get married. We didn’t want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated. We thought, ‘Well, let’s get one nice thing out of it,’ so we did it around Christmas.”

O’Connell further cheered his mate and said, “Congrats buddy, I can’t wait to have out bachelor party!”

John and Bo met each other for the first time on a blind date, as they were set up by their mutual friend Norby Walters, who is a Hollywood agent. The two have been together since they first met in 2002.

Although John and Bo’s relationship was known to everybody, the details were first shared by John in 2015 during an interview with TODAY. It was when Norby had an Oscar party and John had no date to bring h=with him to the party, which he apparently shared with the Hollywood agent. “I said, ‘I’m not dating anyone,’ and he said, ‘I’ll get you a date, Corbett!’ And he set me up with Bo,” Corbett revealed at the time.

John further recalled and revealed back then that he was indeed “very intimidated” and that his attraction towards Bo was immediate as he hadn’t dated anyone in five years. Bo, who also appeared on the interview also admitted falling for Derek immediately. Bo told at the time that she liked him “instantly … I kept saying to my friends, ‘I’ll wait until all the sparks and all that get going.’ And it finally happened.”

Bo and John’s 20 year long and successful relationship has been an inspiration for all the couples out there. Once, in yet another interview with Closer Weekly, Derek and Corbett shared the reason behind their successful relationship. The couple revealed in 2018 that spending time together outside of Hollywood is a key component to the success of their relationship.

Derek told at the time, “We both travel so much, so for us, our favorite vacation place is home… That’s where the romance is.”

Corbett added “We enjoy each other’s company; we make each other laugh. After 15 years we still hold hands; we still have barbecues with friends a couple times a week. [And Bo] still laughs at all my jokes even though she’s heard them a million times. We just enjoy each other. I’m sad when she’s not around.”

No doubt that these two love birds are ultimate relationship goals!

On the other hand, this marriage shows a huge development and change of mind on Corbett’s part as he was the guy who did not want to get married. John had shared in 2016 during an interview that the secret to a long relationship is “don’t getting married”. He said at the time, “I have a lot of friends that get divorces. It becomes this whole thing.” Giving a tip for a solid relationship, John said, “I think the secret is just enjoy being together.”

Certainly, the Emmy nominated star has come a long way from having no marriage as the mantra of a successful relationship to secretly getting married to the love of his life.

However, one thing that the couple is clear about the kids. In 2016, Derek told “We (Bo and John) talk about [marriage] sometimes, but we don’t have children and we’re not young, so there isn’t that pressure or need to get married.”

As said earlier, Bo and John’s secret wedding is certainly a big surprise for everybody. Needless to say, the Sex and the City alum broke many hearts with the news. One of John’s fans tweeted, “John Corbett got married and it wasn’t to me. Offensive x”

John Corbett got married and it wasn't to me. Offensive x

— kennedy (@starksfabray) August 4, 2021

But at large, his fans are extremely happy. The couple’s followers and admirers shared their happiness and excitement via social media.

One of Bo Derek’s fans tweeted, “I am happy for her. She was always one of the most beautiful woman I have seen. Surprise! John Corbett and Bo Derek Wed Last Year: ‘After 20 Years We Decided to Get Married’”

I am happy for her. She was always one of the most beautiful woman I have seen. Surprise! John Corbett and Bo Derek Wed Last Year: 'After 20 Years We Decided to Get Married'

— Rick Steinmeier (@RickSteinmeier) August 4, 2021

Another fans wrote, “Congratulations to the beautiful couple! #johncorbett and @boderek are married after 2 decades together.”

On the other, some appreciated their togetherness of 20 years. A fan, sharing the news, tweeted, “after 20 years ? good 4u John & Bo … you go girl!” While on of the Twitter user wrote, “John Corbett and Bo Derek dated for 20 years before tying the knot and tbh I aint mad!”

One more admiring Twitter user shared, “They seemed to just click & she was happy around him. Glad to hear he’s ‘the full package’ -if I can say that without it sounding too lascivious.”

Another sweet text was shared by yet another fan stating, “#BoDerek and #johncorbett finally got married? Saw them at an event at DGA years ago. He was so protective, because that woman Bo is literally achingly beautiful inside and out, then all the men in the room were magnetized, not even kidding. Interesting phenomenon! Congrats!

#BoDerek and #johncorbett finally got married?

Saw them at an event at DGA years ago. He was so protective, because that woman Bo is literally achingly beautiful inside and out, then all the men in the room were magnetized, not even kidding. Interesting phenomenon!

Congrats!

— Quendrith Johnson (@Quendrith) August 4, 2021

Although most of the messages were congratulating the couple on their wedding, there are also some people out there who had no clue about the long-term relationship of Bo and John.

A young follower shared, “I was today days old when I found out Bo Derek and John Corbett were a thing,” while another user shared her surprise tweeting, “Wait John Corbett and Bo Derek how did I know know about this iconic pairing!!!!!!”

“Didn’t even know they’ve been dating but CONGRATS to Bo Derek & John Corbett who have been married after 20 years! Wow!!” wrote another follower.

Before John, Bo was married to John Derek in 1976, and moved to Germany for a while, and again returned to the United States. The two were married for around 23 years. However, John Derek passed away due to heart failure in 1998.

On the other hand, John Corbett had never been married in his life. Finally the two began dating in 2002 and got married 20 years later. The details of the ceremony were not shared

