John Cena: How much is he worth in 2020?

John Felix Anthony Cena Jr., known professionally as John Cena is an American wrestler, actor, and television presenter. John Cena is one of the most popular and undoubtedly one of the greatest professional wrestlers besides being a famous face in the acting industry.

Presently, John Cena is signed to the WWE on part time deal. He is also known as the face of WWE, and these days he is hosting the show Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? on Nickelodeon. John Cena is the winner of 25 championships and Billboard charting has also dedicated a rap album to him.

Quick facts about John Cena

Name: John Felix Anthony Cena Jr.

Ring Name: John Cena, Juan Cena, The Prototype, Mr. P

Birth Date: April 23, 1977

Present age: 43 years old

Birth Place: West Newbury, Massachusetts, U.S.

Famous as: Professional wrestler, actor, television presenter

Years active: 1999–present

Spouse(s): Elizabeth HHuberdeau(m. 2009; div. 2012)​; Shay Shariatzadeh ​(m. 2020)

Net worth: $55 million

Early life of John Cena

John Cena was born on April 23, 1977, in West Newbury, Massachusetts. In 1998,John Cena has completed a degree course in exercise psychology and body movement from Springfield College. He went ahead to pursue a career in bodybuilding and alongside he worked as a limousine driver.

John Cena made a breakthrough in his career after he made a debut with the WWF on October 10, 2000. He was pitched against a discarded robot-human character called The Prototype.

What about his career?

John Cena’s professional wrestling has been no doubt enigmatic. He is the face of WWE. But besides being a wrestling artist, he is also a successful actor who has played very famous roles in films such as The Marine (2006), 12 Rounds (2009), Trainwreck (2015), Ferdinand (2017), Bumblebee (2018), and F9 (2021).

John Cena has also released a Platinum rap album record called You Can’t See Me (2005). John Cena is a five-time United States Champion, four-time world tag team champion, and a 16-time world champion.

What about his personal life?

John Cena was previously married to his girlfriend Elizabeth Huberdeau from July 11, 2009 until to they finally separated in 2012.

On October 12, 2020, Cena tied knots with his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida. The couple had been dating since early 2019.

How much is John Cena worth?

John Cena has an estimated net worth of $55 million. John Cena has gathered his income from his roles as a professional wrestler and actor. He is known for acting in movies like Bumblebee and Blockers.

